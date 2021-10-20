Adam Baron, Diana Rosayn, John Butler at Do Good Delray Launch Breakfast

Photo: MasterWing Creative Agency

Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com Hosts “Serve it Forward” for Be Like Brit Foundation, Part of Do Good Delray Month – Event will include top-shelf eating, drinking and volleying at “friendly” jai alai-format tennis competition

Boca Raton, FL – Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com and Be Like Brit Foundation, both Delray Beach-based entities, have partnered to present “Serve it Forward,” an official event on the October-long Do Good Delray series. All Serve it Forward matches will be played exclusively on Stadium Court at Delray Beach’s downtown tennis center, home to some of the most memorable matches of the 2021 ATP Tour professional tennis season. Tennis scoring will be a fun Jai-alai format ensuring an action-packed day paired with ample time to soak up the libations and edible treats by local purveyors. Proceeds will benefit the Be Like Brit Foundation.

WHEN: Friday, October 22 from 11am to 2:30pm

WHERE: Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.

DETAILS: The Serve it Forward event is open to tennis players and non-players interested in having a good time, playing some competitive yet casual tennis (or watching) and supporting a great cause.

Participants will be treated to brunch featuring provisions by Sundy House, American Icon Brewery, Los Bocados, Dano’s Tequila and wines by Napa Valley’s ONEHOPE Wine. Networking is also part of the mix with IThink Financial available to talk shop in between serves and returns.

Tickets are only $25 in advance and $35 at the door to enjoy the full complement of unlimited tasty food and beverage offerings, or $500 per tennis playing team, including food and beverage. Register now at belikebrit.org/tennis. For further information, please contact event host, Diana Rosayn, [email protected] or 561-523-0160.

“Our Delray Beach Open team is so excited to be partnering with the Be Like Brit Foundation and to develop this super cool, player-friendly tennis event that welcomes local club players to play on our stadium court,” said John Butler, Executive Director of Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. “Not only will this event raise awareness and dollars for a really incredible cause, but the tennis competition will feature an interesting “jai alai” style scoring format allowing for participants to enjoy rapid play and ample opportunities to enjoy food and drinks created by talented local purveyors.”

“This partnership is an exciting next step in highlighting all that Delray has to offer within the stadium court. We aim to show that doing good is fun and are so incredibly grateful for the Delray Open by Vitacost.com for the opportunity to feature local businesses while benefitting the children at Brit’s Home,” Diana Rosayn, Marketing Director, The Be Like Brit Foundation

About Be Like Brit Foundation

Britney “Brit” Gengel was a beautiful, fearless and compassionate 19 year old when she traveled to Haiti with Lynn University for a service trip. Upon her arrival, Britney was overwhelmed by the devastating poverty and need visible everywhere. So moved in fact that she sent this text to her mom while volunteering there, “They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and work so hard to get nowhere, yet they are so appreciative. I want to move here and start and orphanage myself.” Shortly after sending that text, a catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing an estimated 300,000 people, including Britney. In her loving memory, The Be Like Brit Foundation was started. Over the course of two years, a 19,000 square foot earthquake-proof, non-adoptive orphanage was built in Grand Goave, Haiti —the town where Brit was supposed to travel to the day after the earthquake. In the shape of the letter “B” to honor Britney’s last wish. Be Like Brit is now raising the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach and individualized support.

About the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com

Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com is the only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue. The 10-day tennis party is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11-20 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, winner of the USTA’s 2021 Outstanding Tennis Facility award. The ATP Tour’s first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2022 will be its 24th year in Delray Beach, and 30th overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 13th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida’s annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA’s “Best Tennis Town” Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of the “ATP Award of Excellence.”

About Do Good Delray

Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. An Art Showcase is the first of 14 Do Good Delray events this October. Check out the full calendar at delraybeach.com/dogooddelray. #DoGoodDelray #PartnerWithPurpose

About the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of nearly 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. In fact, the Delray Beach Chamber is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all Chambers in the United States.