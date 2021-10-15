Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died

Image courtesy of BBC News

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP, has died after being stabbed. As reported by BBC News, Amess was stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Police state that a 25-year-old man was arrested after an attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Police arrested the man as a suspect of murder and state that they found a knife.

The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with that incident.

Amess was holding a constituency surgery, where voters can meet with the MP to discuss concerns, at Belfast Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North.

Essex Police state that they received reports of a stabbing around 12:05 p.m. and found a man injured. Amess was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that “our hearts are full of shock and sadness” at the loss of one of the kindest” people in politics.”

Amess was 69 and served as an MP since 1983. He was married and had five children.