City to Host Traditional Job Fair + Educational Opportunities Showcase

Need a Job? How about a Career Change? City of Boynton Beach to Host Job Fair

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County, is hosting a Job Fair + Educational Opportunities Showcase on Thursday, October 14 from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Eleven employers in various industries (hospitality, customer service, transportation and logistics) offering numerous full and part time positions will be in attendance. In addition, four educational partners will be showcasing free and/or low cost educational opportunities available to individuals seeking to enhance their job skills and qualifications. An ASL interpreter, along with Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers, will also be in attendance to assist job seekers.

“This event will not only bring large employers such as Amazon, Palm Tran, Hyatt, Salvation Army and more to Boynton Beach, but it will also highlight free and/or low cost job training programs available to enhance the marketability of job seekers as they strive to better their employment opportunities, ” according to David Scott, the City’s Director of Economic Development and Strategy.

Attendees should bring their resume and are encouraged to pre-register online by visiting EmployFlorida.com. For those needing help preparing their resumes, employment and career path assistance is available in multiple languages (English, Spanish and Haitian Creole) at the Boynton Beach City Library (100 E. Ocean Ave.) on Tuesdays from 9 am – 4 pm.

ADA accommodations can be requested by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.

For more information, contact John Durgan, Economic Development Manager, at 561-742-6014 or email [email protected].