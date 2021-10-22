City Offering Emergency Rental Assistance to Eligible Residents Impacted by Covid-19

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach has launched the CDBG-CV Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to three months of rental assistance (not to exceed $4,500) to City residents impacted by Covid-19 who are unable to pay their rent. Eligibility requirements include residency within City limits, income limits based on family size, and documentation indicating loss of income after March 2020 (qualifying examples include situations such as layoffs or reduced work hours, unpaid leave to care for children, and self-quarantine resulting in loss of income).

In total, $370,645 was allocated for this program, which was funded through HUD’s CDBG-CV CARES Act. Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to households under 50% of median income levels. Funds will be paid directly to landlords of applicants that qualify.

The City partnered with Boynton Beach Faith-Based CDC, Inc. to administer the program. Applications and detailed requirements are available online at heartofboyntonassistance.org; paper application packets are also available at the organization’s Boynton Beach office (2191 N. Seacrest Blvd.). Program administrators are available to assist individuals applying to this program and can also share information about a similar assistance program offered by Palm Beach County.

For more information, call 561-752-0303 or email [email protected].