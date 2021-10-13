City of Boca Raton Receives Additional Coronavirus Relief Funds for City Residents

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton received additional coronavirus relief funds for City homeowners and renters who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $357,280 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) was provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds will be available to City residents through two programs: the Rental Assistance Program and the Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention Assistance Program.

Assistance may be provided for households that have experienced a financial hardship on or after March 1, 2020, such as:

loss of employment

reduction of employment hours

closure of a business

illness or death of a family member due to COVID-19

households that experienced financial hardships due to school or day care closures

Applicants may only receive assistance for affected months not covered by other agencies’ assistance programs.

The maximum assistance under the guidelines for these programs is a one-time award for up to six months of eligible housing payments, not to exceed $15,000 per household. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must reside within Boca Raton City limits and have a household income that does not exceed 80% of area median income (AMI) based on household size.

Applications must be submitted through an online application that will go live on the City’s website on October 19, 2021, at 8am. Applications will be processed on a first come, first qualified, first served basis.

Income limits, application requirements and frequently asked questions can be found on the City’s website at www.myboca.us/HousingRelief. If residents should have any additional questions after reviewing the website, they can call 561-544-8667 (or 561-393-7043 for the hearing impaired) Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm. Residents are asked to leave a message that includes their name and daytime phone number so a team member can call them back.