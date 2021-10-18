City of Boca Raton Issues “Call to Artists” For a Recycled Material Art Project

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton has begun accepting applications for a Recycled Material Art Project, to be located at the main entrance of South Beach Park.

The City is committed to environmental stewardship through education, awareness, policy action, and now, public art. As a continuation of the City’s art in public places initiative, the Recycled Material Art Project aims to create a compelling, marine-themed artwork made from recycled materials, raising awareness of the growing plastic pollution problem in our oceans and waterways, and encouraging conservation and waste reduction in our community.

The “Call to Artists” requests idea submissions from artists skilled in visual arts, with extensive experience using recycled/re-purposed materials, such as discarded plastics and items found on the beaches. Proposed artwork should encourage creative ways to repurpose, recycle, conserve, and educate the community about the harmful effects of pollution and plastics on marine life, and inspire sustainable actions through an aesthetically pleasing artistic creation. The selected artist will receive a stipend for expenses (such as paint, supplies, site preparation, installation, and cleanup).

The artwork will be located in front of the South Beach Pavilion, in the grassy area adjacent to A1A and Palmetto Park Road. The City will provide a concrete foundation for the artwork. The finished artwork – not to exceed 6 feet in width and 8 feet in height – will be securely anchored to the foundation. A plaque highlighting the Project will be placed nearby for public viewing.

Deadline for artist submission is Monday, November 15, 2021, at 5:00PM. For more information on the Recycled Material Art Project and the application process, please visit myboca.us/RecycledArtProject. Questions can be directed to [email protected].