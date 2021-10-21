City Launches Boynton Beach Racial & Social Equity Initiative

Requests Community Feedback

Boca Raton, FL – In collaboration with the Florida International University Metropolitan Center, the City has launched the Boynton Beach Racial & Social Equity Initiative, which will develop findings and recommend action/policy items in five interconnected equity pillars:

• Economic Development

• Health

• Education

• Housing

• Criminal Justice & Safety

To obtain community feedback, the City is hosting a Racial & Social Equity Community Assessment Public Input Meeting on Wednesday, November 3 (6 pm) at City Hall (100 E. Ocean Ave.) and virtually via GoTo Webinar. An ASL interpreter will be provided.

“We encourage every resident to participate in the discussion, as we envision a diverse, inclusive, and equitable Boynton Beach,” said David Scott, the City’s Director of Economic Development and Strategy.

For more information, call 561-742-6023 or email [email protected].