CAN SOMEBODY TELL ME WHAT THESE ARE FOR?

They’re little white message boards I find inhabiting my wallet like sleeping cave dwellers fearful of coming out into a barren wasteland ruled by facemasks and social distancers.

Today if you gave someone your business card, they’d be looking for a Kleenex tissue before they touch it.

I was just thinking I not only haven’t handed mine out in ages, but I haven’t even reprinted these miniature billboards for my staff since the pandemic broke out. I think they’re still called business cards, are they not?

Poor printers! What they must be going through.

I remember just a couple years ago going to events and handing them out like I was tossing rice at weddings, but now in these gloom and Zoom times, permeated with podcasts, text messaging and pervasive social media, they’ve become a prehistoric form messaging who you are.

Today those get-together events seem far in the past and the few business cards I carry in my wallet are just hiding out, waiting for the all-clear. They refuse to emerge and circulate in this ultra-safe, non-adventurous communications ice age.

Please tell your governor in whatever state you’re in to issue an order that no self-imposed mandates be allowed.

All business persons must, under penalty of law, give business cards out to anyone and everyone they meet and greet or face steep fines, maybe impersonalment.

So please set your cards free! Release them! Let them circulate as they were intended to do.

It’s time they came out of their caves and prison cells, so say “how do you do . . . here’s my card!”

Besides an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in December on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.