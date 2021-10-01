Bonefish Grill hosts benefit day for Personal Ponies of Florida

Yesterday, the new Bonefish Grill location in Uptown Boca hosted a benefit to support Personal Ponies of Florida, and donated 100% of the day’s sales.

The new restaurant is located at 9598 Glades Rd and to celebrate their grand opening, Bonefish Grill hosted a benefit day from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. All of the proceeds during those hours went to Personal Ponies of Florida.

“We’re thrilled to continue Bonefish Grill’s tradition of giving back to the local community as we’ll be sharing our success with a benefit day for Personal Ponies,” said Adam Chieffalo, managing partner.

Personal Ponies is a nonprofit organization that provides small Shetland ponies to families that have children with special needs. Personal Ponies provides activities to children that are not old enough to visit a therapeutic center.

To kick off the benefit day, Bonefish Grill co-hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce before the restaurant opened. The benefit day operated from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP, President & CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and Adam Chieffalo Managing Partner of the Boca Raton Bonefish Grill. Photo by TilsonPR

Bonefish Grill donated 100% of the day’s sales up to $3,000 to Personal Ponies of Florida to help support their program outreach to hospitals, schools, veteran centers and other facilities.

“We’re extremely grateful to Adam and his team for this incredible partnership,” said Sandra Seiden, Personal Ponies Florida State Director. “Their generous donation will go a long way to help us continue bringing smiles and joy to people of all ages in our community.”