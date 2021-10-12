Boca West Children’s Foundation 9th Annual Golf Challenge

Avron and Wendy Fogelman

Wendy and Avron Fogelman Serving a Grand Foundation Sponsors for Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 9th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge

Boca Raton, FL — Wendy and Avron Fogelman, long-time supporters of Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF), are serving as the Grand Foundation Sponsors for the 9th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge, happening on Monday, November 1 at Boca West Country Club.

The tournament will raise funds for more than 30 local children’s charities. The event will include brunch, golf, and an awards dinner and auction. Tickets are $650 per golfer with the majority of the funds going to participating charities. In addition, charities will vie for a portion of the $100,000 funds awarded at the conclusion of the tournament. Each charity will receive between $2,000 and $10,000, depending on its team’s placement. Over the past 11 years, The Foundation has granted more than $13 million for projects that serve at-risk youth.

“We have supported Boca West Children’s Foundation since its inception and we are delighted to help this cause once again,” said Wendy Fogelman. “Our donation will directly help children in Palm Beach County through specific grants by participating charities, providing everything from health and dental care, to cribs, diapers, and education.”

“The Fogelmans play a pivotal role in our ability to provide funding for local children’s charities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Through the years, they have sponsored many of our events and have established matching programs in which they matched $2 for every $1 donated by a new supporter. These efforts have greatly helped the growth of the Foundation.”

The Golf Challenge, taking place at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, begins at 11 a.m. for registration and brunch with golf play at 1 p.m. The Golf Challenge will be followed by a cocktail reception, awards dinner and live auction. The ticket also includes one of the ducks that will be dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. Additional individual ducks for the drop are $50. The event is chaired by Michael Sneider.

Other sponsors include Yvonne & Don Ackerman, Shelly & Arthur Adler, ApexOne, AW Property Co., Phil Biegelsen Family Foundation, Phyllis & Howard Boilen, Compson Associates, Inc., COVID Labs, Excell Auto Group, Fidelity Investments, Greenspoon Marder, Barbara & David Hoffman, IAFF 2928, Barbara & Donald Janower, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Diane & Joel Macher, RBC, Republic National, Sky Alpha, Sandra & Arthur Tauber, The Knight Group, Via Mizner Golf and City Club, and Jane & Richard Zenker.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org to purchase tickets and ducks and learn of sponsorship opportunities.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $13 million for specific programs of more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].