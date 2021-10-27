Boca Symphonia’s 2021-22 season opens Dec. 5; two concerts already sold out

By Dale King

What better way for the Symphonia Boca Raton to begin its 2021-22 concert season than to report that two planned performances are already sold out?

The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier Chamber Orchestra, begins its schedule with a weekend of concerts Dec. 4 and 5.

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor of The Symphonia

Alexander Platt, Guest Conductor – December performances

Andres Cardenes, Guest Conductor and Violin Soloist, January performances

Annabel Russell, Executive Director of The Symphonia

Jason Vieaux, Guitar Soloist – December performances

Alastair Willis

The organization issued the following precautions about COVID:

“Socially distanced seating will be applied to concerts, so we are unable to assign our renewing subscribers their same seats. However, every effort will be made to keep you as close as possible to your original seat choice. Conditions permitting, we hope to have you back in your usual seats by early next year. Note: Masks must be worn at all times while indoors.”

“For the safety and protection of our audience and musicians, these concerts will run without intermission. Audience members are welcome to use the facilities at any time during the concert. We will be monitoring the situation for the second half of the season. Until further notice, the March and April concerts will be held as currently scheduled.”

The following relates to ticketing:

“Due to social distancing requirements, all subscriptions must be purchased through the box office by calling (561) 376-3848 or via email at [email protected]. Tickets for individual concerts may be purchased online or through the box office by calling (561) 376-3848 / [email protected].”

The Symphonia was founded in July 2004 as the Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia. Local performances are held in Roberts Hall on the campus of St. Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

Performances have also expanded to audiences in Fort Lauderdale, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Amaturo Theater and All Saints Episcopal Church, and to northern Palm Beach County, at the Eissey Campus Theatre and Royal Poinciana Chapel and the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The Connoisseur Concert Series remains the artistic centerpiece of The Symphonia, and the launching point for its other programs, such as Encore Connoisseur, Meet the Orchestra and Box Lunch with The Symphonia, programs that enrich the community through distinctive musical performances and innovative educational outreach.

The Symphonia is the official orchestra for Festival of the Arts BOCA and has enjoyed partnerships with the Master Chorale of South Florida and Boca Ballet Theater.

Scheduled performances are:

Love in the Afternoon

Dec. 4, 2021 (SOLD OUT) and Dec. 5, 3 p.m.

Alexander Platt, the Symphonia’s principal conductor from 2006-2009, rejoins us to present Grammy Award-winning guitar sensation Jason Vieaux in a performance of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranguez. The concert opens with two pieces for strings from William Grant Still’s “Lyric Suite,” and it will close with Bizet’s popular Symphony in C.

Sizzling Strings

Jan. 8, 3 p.m. and Jan. 9 (sold out)

Grammy-nominated violinist and conductor Andrés Cárdenes’ first appearance with The Symphonia is a dazzling, sensuous, all-strings program. Paganini’s dazzling Caprice No. 24 will open the concert, which will conclude with Mahler’s dark, brooding, and driven arrangement of Schubert’s Quartet in D Minor (“Death and the Maiden”).

Music in Bloom

Sunday, March 27, 3 p.m.

Spring is in the air, and Laura Jackson leads the orchestra in a thrilling concert of works by Adolphe, Britten, and Beethoven, featuring piano soloist Marika Bournaki.

Poetic Mysteries

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3 p.m.

Maestro Alastair Willis will be back on the podium, and he is joined on stage by Les Roettges, flute soloist, for a program filled with mystery and haunting beauty. The concert features a flute concerto by “the French Mozart,” Francois Devienne, Mendelssohn’s evocative Hebrides Overture (“Fingal’s Cave”) and Manuel de Falla’s suite from his sensuous ballet, El Amor Brujo.

