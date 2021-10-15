Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Art Exhibit, “The Beauty Of Boca,” By Lena Belyaeva

October 15–November 30, 2021, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new art exhibit, “The Beauty of Boca,” by Lena Belyaeva. Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will be entranced by Belyaeva’s colorful artwork showcasing her favorite landmarks and landscapes of Boca Raton.

Belyaeva was born in Ukraine and was deeply inspired by the beauty of Boca when she arrived in South Florida. Knowing little English at first, she sought an alternate way to share her impressions of Boca’s Spanish architecture, lovely beaches and elegant floral landscapes with others. She started filling albums with detailed drawings and sketches of the places and people in her new hometown. When her artwork was posted on Instagram, it caught the attention of people from all over the world. Since then, Belyaeva has collaborated with Downtown Boca in creating illustrations for the 2020 town calendar, a Mizner Park Amphitheater poster, and the cover for the Downtown Report Plan. She has also been invited to many art events and commissioned by local businesses to create numerous designs, illustrations and maps. Belyaeva continues to capture the beauty of the City by painting in watercolors and oils in the hope that each illustration will bring warm memories and inspiration to viewers.

“The Beauty of Boca,” a free exhibit, will run from October 15–November 30, 2021, at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue. It is open during regular library hours.