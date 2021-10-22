Boca Helping Hands Needs Help Providing More Thanksgiving Dinners Than Ever Before

Boca Helping Hands is seeking help from the community for its 17th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides turkeys and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal. Members of the community can fill a box with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. Alternatively, the cost of a box this year is $27.15, which can be donated at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving. All filled boxes must be received at Boca Helping Hands by Monday, November 15.

Prior to the pandemic, Boca Helping Hands typically distributed about 2,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes each year. In 2020, BHH expanded to four locations and distributed a record 2,700 turkeys to local families, including to many new families who registered for food assistance due to COVID-19. This year, the organization estimates needing to source 3,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes with the addition of a fifth location in Delray Beach.

Boca Helping Hands will have empty boxes available, which can be reserved now for pick-up starting the first week of October. Each 10”x10”x 10” box must contain:

• 6 oz. Stove Top Stuffing Mix (1)

• 10.5 oz. Canned Gravy (1, no glass)

• 1.56 oz. Powdered Drink Mix (1)

• 15 oz. Canned Vegetables (4)

• 15 oz. Canned Fruit or Fruit Cocktail (2)

• 4 oz. Instant Mashed Potatoes Mix (2)

• 29 oz. Canned Yams (1)

• 14 oz. Cranberry Sauce (1)

• 21 oz. Canned Pie Filling (1)

• 9” Ready-made Graham Cracker Pie Crust (1, non-perishable)

“We are so grateful to the community each year for their food drives and Thanksgiving box donations,” said Executive Director Greg Hazle. “Their generosity means that people who would not otherwise be able to sit down for a holiday meal can enjoy one with their family.”

Long-time supporter ADT will be providing volunteers at the main East Boca location, as well as financial support for the 2021 Box Brigade. “At ADT, we are a purpose-driven company that believes in serving our communities,” said Bob Tucker, Director of Corporate Affairs at ADT. “We are pleased to partner with Boca Helping Hands to ensure local families will have a happy Thanksgiving this year.” Other Thanksgiving Box Brigade supporters include Phoenix Tower International, AvalonBay Communities, Boca Raton Airport Authority and the Town of Palm Beach United Way.

Boca Helping Hands will distribute the turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes to current Pantry Bag Program clients the weekend before Thanksgiving (Nov. 20 and 21) at five of its drive-thru distribution locations.

To participate, current clients must register between October 1 and October 31 at one of five Boca Helping Hands pantry bag distribution locations. Hours and addresses can be found here, https://bocahelpinghands.org/tbbregistration.

To reserve empty boxes to fill with Thanksgiving dinner essentials or donate the cost of a box, please visit https://bocahelpinghands.org/thanksgiving.

To learn more about Thanksgiving sponsorship opportunities, contact Steve King, Director of Development, at [email protected].