Boca Beat, 10/29/2021
- The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) selected Florida Atlantic University to be one of three finalists for its national Degree Completion Award. A winner will be selected during the APLU’s annual meeting that takes place Nov. 15-17. FAU more than doubled its four-year graduation rate from 19.3 percent in 2014 to 47.5 percent in 2020. The 28-percentage point increase of the four-year graduation rate is the highest increase over the last six years by any public institution. In the last year alone, the four-year rate jumped 10 percentage points.
- State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, has announced that has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The statement that was issued on Oct. 22 also states that Polksy has undergone treatment to have lymph nodes and a tumor removed. She states that she will begin radiation treatment in the coming days.
Boca Helping Hands is seeking help from the community for its 17th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides turkeys and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal. Members of the community can fill a box with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. Alternatively, the cost of a box this year is $27.15, which can be donated at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving. All filled boxes must be received at Boca Helping Hands by Monday, November 15.
- Baptist Health South Florida in Boca Raton and other cities are promoting breast cancer awareness in local communities. As reported by WPTV, the hospital system is using pink trucks to promote early detection and screenings for breast cancer.
- Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce PEP Leads Group and Eat Better Live Better have Partnered with Purpose for a Connect 4 Tournament – a Do Good Delray event on Wednesday, October 27 from 5:30pm to 8pm at Aloft Delray Beach (202 SE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483). Enjoy drinks, lite bites, networking, raffles, prizes and more! Tickets are $20 to come and network, $30 come to play in the Connect 4 Tournament. Proceeds benefit Eat Better Live Better. Register now at connect4tournament.eventbrite.com
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will begin at Delray Beach City Hall (100 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach) end at the Delray Green Market at Old School Square, where the party will continue on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage (51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach) with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.”
- Tara Rudes-Dann of L’Agence will headline the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show at the Junior League of Boca Raton’s 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon. Rudes-Dann is a third generation fashion entrepreneur and is the Fashion Director of L’Agence. Her uncle, Jeff Rudes, founded the brand. Saks Fifth Avenue is presenting a runway fashion show featuring the fall “It List” inspired by trends of the season on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton during the luncheon.
- Children wearing their Halloween costume at any South Florida Hooters restaurant on Sunday, October 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, chicken sliders, cheese quesadilla and mac & cheese. Kids meal includes a side and beverage.
- Leadership Palm Beach County (LPBC) has announced that its annual Holiday Breakfast, presented by Jupiter Medical Center, will take place on the morning of Friday, December 3, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. After holding a successful Drive-Through Holiday Breakfast in December of 2020, LPBC and its Holiday Breakfast Committee are excited to return to a more traditional format and venue, and they are enjoying working with the Kravis Center to ensure that this event is safe and fun for all.
- Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) will host the Deck the Palms Boutique Market presented by the Junior League of the Palm Beaches on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 2021. The 13th Annual Deck the Palms Holiday Boutique Market will feature an outdoor marketplace with more than 130 local and international artisans, clothiers, jewelers, specialty gifteries,
About the Author