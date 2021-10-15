Boca Beat, 10.15
- Peter Ricci, Ed.D., director of Florida Atlantic University’s hospitality and tourism management program, was named the 30th annual South Florida Tourism Professional of the Year by the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism (AOHT).
- South Florida’s most storied and beloved luxury resort, The Boca Raton, invites enthusiastic individuals of all skill levels to join its growing team, and “Be a Part of the Extraordinary.” The Boca Raton is nearing the unveil of its $175 million Phase One evolution, including hotel transformations, new restaurants and bars, a spa relaunch and all new experiences for resort guests and Club members. As such, there are several hundred job openings, which will be available at the resort’s upcoming three Career Fairs—featuring on-the-spot hiring—on Thursday, October 14; Tuesday, November 2; and Tuesday, November 9.
- Boca Ballet Theatre is thrilled to announce Edith & Martin Stein Family Foundation as presenting sponsor of The Nutcracker! Under the direction of Co-Artistic Directors Dan Guin and Jane Tyree, Boca Ballet Theatre has produced the longest running production of The Nutcracker in Palm Beach County. This year’s world-renowned Guest Artists are San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers, Sasha De Sola and Aaron Robison, as well as, Lucas Segovia former Principal Dancer with Ballet Argentino and member of The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago
- October is breast cancer awareness month, and for some, this month is very important. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
- The City of Boynton Beach, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County, is hosting a Job Fair + Educational Opportunities Showcase on Thursday, October 14 from 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Eleven employers in various industries (hospitality, customer service, transportation and logistics) offering numerous full and part time positions will be in attendance. In addition, four educational partners will be showcasing free and/or low cost educational opportunities available to individuals seeking to enhance their job skills and qualifications. An ASL interpreter, along with Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers, will also be in attendance to assist job seekers.
- County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth wants residents of the tri-county area to know the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) has had much to celebrate lately, despite a year (and a half) of living through a worldwide pandemic and all of the effects that came along with it.
- The Fuller Center has received more than 100 Halloween costumes depicting essential workers from members of the Junior League of Boca Raton. Fuller Center students will wear the costumes during the Center’s Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes, which will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers, and other frontline workers.
- Palm Beach art enthusiasts will launch a fine art design competition on October 1, 2021. Under the direction of eminent local art consultant Wendy Fritz, South Florida artists are invited to share their creative interpretation of one or more of the five Core Values of The Salvation Army: (1) Passion, (2) Compassion, (3) Uplifting, (4) Brave, (5) Trustworthy. A sixth category will include an art design that commemorates the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.
- Local manufacturers will be eager to find qualified job candidates at the Manufacturing Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Public Safety Conference Center (PSD 108) on the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Open to the public, this free hiring event will give priority entry to veterans (with military ID) from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
