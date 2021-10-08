Boca Beat, 10.08
- Darren Clarke ended a nine-year winless drought when he captured last year’s TimberTech Championship at Broken Sound Club. Once he started winning again, he hasn’t stopped. The Northern Irishman won his next start, this year’s season-opener in Hawaii, and his last start at Sanford International. He arrived at Monday’s Media Day for the TimberTech Championship ninth on the PGA Tour Champions’ money list, hoping to defend his TimberTech Championship title when the TOUR’s second playoff event is held Nov. 5-7 in Boca Raton.
- On February 14th, 2018 Jaime Guttenberg, along with 16 other victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was tragically murdered by a troubled former student. She was only 14 years old. Following the tragedy, Jaime’s parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, formed Orange Ribbons For Jaime (ORFJ), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to honor their daughter by supporting causes important to her in life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton has announced the nominees for 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. The nominees are outstanding volunteers from 21 nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County that are being recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve. They will be honored during the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Saks Fifth Avenue runway fashion show on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science’s Matthew Maggio is one of five undergraduate national finalists of the “2021 Collegiate Inventors Competition®,” a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame®. The Collegiate Inventors Competition recently announced the finalists for this annual competition.
- Boca Helping Hands has appointed Steve King as Director of Development. King was born and raised in Miami and moved to Boca Raton in 1986 to study business administration and marketing at Lynn University, continuing on to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the New York Institute of Technology.
- The Boca Raton-based YMCA of South Palm Beach County has big plans for 2022. The Y announced last month that to honor its 50th anniversary, celebrations are planned every month next year – and a major gala will be held in December 2022.
- Santa Claus is back in our beautiful city as the Boca Raton Toy Drive has returned for its 15th year and is better than ever. On Thursday, October 7, the Boca Raton Toy Drive held it’s official kick-off party at The Pavilion Grille in Boca Raton and it was a resounding success.
- The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County is coordinating Read for the Record locally for the 16th year on October 28. This year’s Read for the Record book is Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon by Kat Zhang. The book is about a little girl challenged with creating a dragon unlike any other to share with her class. The chosen book was announced at the Coalition’s recent Mayors’ Literacy Initiative luncheon in Palm Beach.
- Last week, the new Bonefish Grill location in Uptown Boca hosted a benefit to support Personal Ponies of Florida and donated 100% of the day’s sales. The new restaurant is located at 9598 Glades Rd and to celebrate their grand opening, Bonefish Grill hosted a benefit day from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. All of the proceeds during those hours went to Personal Ponies of Florida
