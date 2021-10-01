Boca Beat, 10.01
- The City of Boca Raton has introduced a new communications initiative which aims to build a stronger and more unified connection with the City’s residents, visitors, and businesses. The initiative will introduce additional avenues to easily connect with the City and a more modern and vibrant design aesthetic across all City communication channels. These efforts include a website refresh with new design elements, launch of a new app to report concerns, and a text messaging notification service.
- Florida Atlantic University has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — FAU will be featured along with 100 other recipients in the November issue of the magazine.
- The Palm Beach State College Foundation hosted more than 150 guests at the Boca Raton campus Sept. 21 to share its vision, welcome new leadership, and recognize the significance of Palm Beach State’s impact on the community for nearly 90 years. With the selection of Van Williams earlier this year as the new campus provost and dean of student services, the celebration luncheon was the backdrop to formally introduce him to the community and share new goals for the 900-student Boca Raton campus, which was established in 1983.
- Several local nonprofit and for-profit Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce members gathered at Frankie Beans Coffee Shop the morning of September 17 to launch Do Good Delray. Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is GDBCC’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. There will be 14 events in the month of October.
- The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a series of Public Input Meetings to obtain community feedback regarding the City’s expenditure of American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds. The first meeting will occur on Thursday, September 30 at 6:00 pm at City Hall Commission Chambers (100 E. Ocean Ave.). Those unable to attend in person may tune in to the live GoToWebinar broadcast. An ASL interpreter will be provided.
- In support of Deaf Awareness Month, the Boynton Beach City Library and the City’s Office of Accessibility are hosting two free events in Downtown Boynton.
- The University Galleries in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus, presents “Family Art Day” in both the Schmidt Center Gallery and Ritter Art Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open to kids ages 5 to 12 to participate, the event is free for families to attend. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, all patrons regardless of vaccination status are expected to wear masks while indoors in any FAU facilities, including classrooms. Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath) will be asked to leave the venue to support the safety and protection of the university community.
- The Board of Trustees of the Boca Raton Historical Society today publicly thanks the City Council of Boca Raton for voting to cover $590,000 in reconstruction costs of the city-owned building that houses The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), formerly known as the Boca Raton History Museum. This recent financial support is in addition to the City’s original grant of $650,000 and will cover critical reconstruction costs not anticipated at that time, including extensive plumbing, foundation and electrical work at Old Town Hall, which dates back to 1927.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is expanding its services in Delray Beach as part of its plan to help more people across Palm Beach County over the next three years. This includes making emergency financial assistance and childcare funding available to Delray Beach residents, as well as opening the organization’s first food pantry in West Delray Beach.
About the Author