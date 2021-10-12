Boca Ballet Theatre Announces Sponsor for The Nutcracker

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Ballet Theatre is thrilled to announce Edith & Martin Stein Family Foundation as presenting sponsor of The Nutcracker! Under the direction of Co-Artistic Directors Dan Guin and Jane Tyree, Boca Ballet Theatre has produced the longest running production of The Nutcracker in Palm Beach County. This year’s world-renowned Guest Artists are San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers, Sasha De Sola and Aaron Robison, as well as, Lucas Segovia former Principal Dancer with Ballet Argentino and member of The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

Edith & Martin Stein Family Foundation presents The Nutcracker

Get ready for the holiday season with Boca Ballet Theatre’s dazzling production of The Nutcracker, featuring world-renowned guest artists, magical sets and sparkling costumes. This unique version of the classic ballet highlights choreography by Co-Artistic Director Dan Guin, and a cast of more than 100 dancers. Set to music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this is a whimsical and wonderful treat for all ages, where special pyrotechnics were custom-created for Boca Ballet Theatre’s production to infuse the stage with magic. Come one; come all to this holiday spectacle!

Friday, November 26, 2021 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, November 27, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, November 27, 2021 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, November 28, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater – 20101 Lyons Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33434

*Tickets are $35 – $45 for adults and $25 – $35 for children and seniors.* **Please call 561.995.0709 or visit www.bocaballet.org for tickets and more information. **

Along with the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, Kettering Family Foundation, Irvin Stern Foundation, Vegso Family Foundation, City of Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Cultural Council, and the State of Florida, the Walter and Adi Blum Foundation have joined this generous group of arts supporters.