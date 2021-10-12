B’nai Torah Congregation’s TLC Free Little Pantry Program Celebrates 50 Pantries

Boca Raton, FL – The TLC Free Little Pantry Program, which brings food and supplies directly to those in need – regardless of age, race or religion, was brought to South Florida (and beyond) last year by Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. The TLC Free Little Pantry is available to anyone in need to give or to take. It includes dried food, canned goods, water, toilet paper and other essentials.

The 50th TLC Free Little Pantry is located at the Legacy Closet in Miami Dade. The Legacy Closet is a place where families in need can come and pick up new or gently used items. The installation of the pantry took place on Sunday. (Pictures attached.)

“I am thrilled to have reached 50 TLC Free Little Pantries,” said Faerman. “Yet it’s also bittersweet that there is still so much food insecurity in our communities, and especially in a country like the United States where there is so much waste.”

There are now 50 TLC Free Little pantries in Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami, the Panhandle, Orlando, Philadelphia and beyond. According to Faerman, she and the B’nai Torah Congregation team will keep building them wherever they are needed. “It doesn’t matter what number we reach,” she said. “It’s all about meeting the need out there and ensuring we are maintaining the ones we have.”

Earlier this summer, the TLC Program announced a partnership with the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, where engineering students helped turned the pantries into “smart” pantries complete with QR codes. Visitors to the pantries can use the QR code to report if a pantry is full or empty…so those in need are never left empty handed.

Learn more about the TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/