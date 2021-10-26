Bike Parade Features Hundreds of Costumes and Decorated Bikes

Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosts 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride

Boca Raton, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will begin at Delray Beach City Hall (100 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach) end at the Delray Green Market at Old School Square, where the party will continue on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage (51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach) with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.”

This year’s Ride is sold out but spectators are welcome to cheer on the witches along the route. The Ride is sponsored by The Witches of Delray, Northern Trust, Delray Dermatology, Charities Angels and Johnnie Brown’s.

Each year, witches gather to decorate their bikes (brooms) and dress up in their best witch-ware to raise funds for Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children and Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families.

“Thank you to all of our ACCF sponsors and community partners, whose steadfast support ensures that the Annual Witches Ride, and of all the fundraising events in support of it, are a great success,” said Jessica Hall, ACCF Chief Development Officer. “We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Witches Ride!”

The Annual Witches Brew was held on Friday, October 22nd at Tim Finnegan’s, and is the signature fundraiser in support of the Annual Witches Ride. Other fundraising events leading up to the Ride were held at Death or Glory, Johnnie Brown’s and Tim Finnegan’s.

For more information, please visit: https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/witches-of-delray-2021/

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.