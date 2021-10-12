As the Pandemic Recedes Community Activities Move from Virtual to In-Person

By: Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County Commissioner Dist 4

The Holidays are upon us and with them come a number of activities for the family to enjoy.

The much-anticipated Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru exhibit arrived at the Boca Raton Museum of Art last month. It will be here through February 2022 but to avoid disappointment, reserve your tickets in advance to secure a preferred date and time to experience this blockbuster exhibition.

Go to BocaMuseum.org/Golden to purchase your tickets now. For assistance in booking your tickets or answers to questions about Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, you can contact our box office by email at: [email protected] or by phone 561.392.2500 x228.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru! Behold the marvels of engineering that sheltered a truly spiritual civilization and the ornate riches they once cherished.

This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. You will walk among a stunning selection of 192 artifacts from royal tombs that include spectacular objects that belonged to noble Andean lords. Here you will plunge into the Amazon rainforest and come face-to-face with one of the most impressive collections of gold treasures to ever tour the world.

Rivaled only by Ancient Egypt in longevity and by the Roman Empire in engineering, Andean societies dominated a substantial segment of South America for over 3,000 years. Nestled in a cloud forest, this great Inca Empire’s enduring symbol of architectural prowess is protected by twin sacred mountains and is invisible from below.

Further adding to its unrivaled beauty, the flourishing landscape of Machu Picchu has restored much of the original biodiversity that it enjoyed in Incan times through a recent reforestation initiative. In this dramatically staged expedition, the sounds of roaring jaguars, screaming macaws, and torrential rainfall are all around you as you unravel the mysteries of Andean cosmology and marvel at the sophistication of Andean artists.

Guided by Ai Apaec, a mythical Andean hero, visitors will gain a window into transformation through the forces of nature that result in his death and subsequent rebirth. In this world, nothing is fixed and beings can change from one form to another. Dive into this magical universe in Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru.

The holiday season will officially be kicked off on Friday November 19th with the Holiday Tree Lighting at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

At 5:30PM a Holiday Stage Show will entertain attendees with performances, music, and fun. At 6:45PM the highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial lighting of the City’s tree led by Mayor Scott Singer, which will illuminate simultaneously with Mizner Park’s 47-foot animated tree at the south end of the center.

At 7PM, attendees can view a spectacular fireworks display above the MPA and at 7:15PM the evening will conclude with a holiday movie screening under the stars on the MPA lawn. This year’s feature film is Home Alone. Bring your own blankets and chairs or rent a chair for $5 (while supplies last).

The Boca Raton Holiday Street Parade is back! The parade is scheduled for Wednesday December 8, 2021. The parade will kick off at 7:30PM and run along Federal Highway.

The 50th Annual Holiday Street Parade will feature more than 70 floats and groups, which will entertain viewers as they bring dance, lights, and song to Federal Highway in Downtown Boca. (Deadline to submit a participation application was November 1st).

The parade will start at Federal Highway and SE 5th Street, and travel north to the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

This year’s theme will be “What Are You Streaming?” a nod to the popular pastime in recent years.

As a reminder, traffic will be congested in the area as Federal Highway will be closed.

Parking for attendees at the City lots listed below is free, ample and highly recommended:

City Hall – 201 W Palmetto Park Rd

Downtown Library – 400 NW 2nd Ave

Building Admin – 200 NW 2nd Ave

And, the Holiday Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday December 18th 2021 (don’t forget the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will be held that morning at 11AM at FAU Stadium).

The Boat parade begins at 6:30PM.

The 47th Annual Holiday Boat Parade lights up the waterways of the Intracoastal beginning at C-15 Canal, traveling south, with bleacher viewing at Red Reef Park.

This year’s parade features boat entry for participants with $10,000 in cash and prizes in many categories in which to win. The participation application deadline, however, was November 1st.

Limited parking will be available at Red Reef Park. Please plan accordingly.

For more information on either parade event, call 561.393.7967.

Hope to see you there!