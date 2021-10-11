Artis Senior Living Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory for Workers

Boca Chamber Member Update

Most of our nation is facing a resurgence in COVID infections, hospitalizations and even deaths. For this reason, Artis Senior Living has announced that all employees will be required to have, at a minimum, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1, 2021. As of the same date, all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

“Based on extensive data afforded to us through the Artis Safety Council, a partnership with the physicians of Johns Hopkins Medicine and now with approval from the FDA, it is evident that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and we believe that this is the only possible decision to best protect our residents and associates and the people they love most,” says Frank Wehr, Chief Operating Officer of Artis Senior Living. “We did not come to this decision lightly. Throughout this pandemic we have listened carefully to our residents, our employees and their families and we’ve considered the voices of each one before coming to this incredibly important decision. While we would have preferred to continue a voluntary process, our commitment to safety outweighs the concerns with imposing this requirement,” Wehr added.

Early this year, Artis Senior Living rolled out an extensive employee education campaign that included phone messages, email blasts, blog posts, webinars and personal discussions about the process, potential side effects and the vaccine process. Artis continues to educate its employees that the benefits outweigh the risks with the vaccine. Additionally, the company continues to provide vaccine clinics at its communities as a convenience to residents and employees and will continue to do so through the mandate.

