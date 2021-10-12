Published On: Mon, Oct 11th, 2021

Apply for a Scholarship from the South Florida Fair and PBC Expositions, Inc

By: Robert S Weinroth
The South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. is proud to annually award $50,000 in scholarships to students who have exhibited a desire to further their education. Their purpose is to encourage young people, who might not otherwise have an opportunity, to pursue a college education.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS OCTOBER 18, 2021.
Selected applicants will be notified by phone and/or email. The 2022 Scholarship Awards Ceremony will take place in January on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Download the scholarship application packet here.
Read the instructions carefully.

It is a fillable PDF Form. 
1. Application packet must be received by the Fair no later than midnight October 18, 2021.
2. This form and all supplemental items are to be submitted electronically attached to an e-mail in a single pdf attachment.
3. Include the form and named supplemental items as a single pdf attachment.
4. Subject line: SFF College Scholarship Application.
5. Name the attachment: ScholarshipPacket-LastName-FirstName (ex. ScholarshipPacket-Smith-John).
6. E-Mail entries to [email protected]

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Paige Poole at (561) 790-5232 or email at [email protected]

APPLY TODAY!

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It