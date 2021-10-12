Apply for a Scholarship from the South Florida Fair and PBC Expositions, Inc

By: Robert S Weinroth

The South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. is proud to annually award $50,000 in scholarships to students who have exhibited a desire to further their education. Their purpose is to encourage young people, who might not otherwise have an opportunity, to pursue a college education.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS OCTOBER 18, 2021.

Selected applicants will be notified by phone and/or email. The 2022 Scholarship Awards Ceremony will take place in January on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Download the scholarship application packet here.

Read the instructions carefully.

It is a fillable PDF Form.

1. Application packet must be received by the Fair no later than midnight October 18, 2021.

2. This form and all supplemental items are to be submitted electronically attached to an e-mail in a single pdf attachment.

3. Include the form and named supplemental items as a single pdf attachment.

4. Subject line: SFF College Scholarship Application.

5. Name the attachment: ScholarshipPacket-LastName-FirstName (ex. ScholarshipPacket-Smith-John).

6. E-Mail entries to [email protected]

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Paige Poole at (561) 790-5232 or email at [email protected]

APPLY TODAY!