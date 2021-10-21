Achievement Centers for Children & Families Hosts 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will begin at Delray Beach City Hall (100 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach) end at the Delray Green Market at Old School Square, where the party will continue on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage (51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach) with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.”

“Thank you to the many sponsors this year, who make this event possible: The Witches of Delray, Richwagen, Northern Trust, Delray Dermatology, Tim Finnegan’s and Charities Angels,” said Jessica Hall, Chief Development Officer. “We are so grateful for their support, and excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Witches Ride!”

Each year, witches gather to decorate their bikes (brooms) and dress up in their best witch-ware to raise funds for Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children and Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families. The ride is almost sold out. Ride as an individual or form a team and register at https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/witches-of-delray-2021/

The registration fee is $30.

Leading up to the Ride, the Witches Brew annual kickoff will be held Friday, October 22nd from 6 pm to 9 pm at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub, 2885 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach. The event will include specialty cocktails, a silent auction, rider registration, raffles and contests. Tables are still available but are filling up fast. Visit https://www.achievementcentersfl.org/witches-of-delray-2021/ to purchase a table.