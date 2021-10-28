Jessica Del Vecchio – Economic Development Manager
Technology and innovation are key components to a growing and vibrant community and the City of Boca Raton is committed to supporting this vital part of our ecosystem. The City of Boca Raton was one of only eight cities in the nation selected to participate in the 10-month long Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative’s Innovation Track program.
The project focus was building a high-tech ecosystem to encourage the launch and development of entrepreneurial and start-up tech companies and, as a result, increase job growth in the City.
The Core Team Included Staff From: Development Services Economic Development Information Technology Innovation Municipal Services Recreation Services Sustainability Utility Services
As a reminder, the Office of Economic Development’s goal is to assist Boca’s corporate community, including businesses in technology and innovation. With 13,000 businesses and 123,000 employees in our City we continue to work to provide resources and support as needed. If there’s more we can, or should be doing to assist your company, please reach out to us at [email protected]
International Aviation Marketing Campaign
In addition to the 22′ x 5′ display in Palm Beach International Airport, we’ve placed two new 5’3″ x 3’6″ lit fabric panel advertisements at JFK Airport in New York City. The ask is simple. Make Boca Raton your business destination.
Considering a corporate relocation? Boca Raton should be at the top of your list. With a low tax rate and thriving corporate community, Boca Raton attracts industries from across the country. Boasting nearly 5 miles of public beaches, world class shopping and dining and an array of real estate options, Boca Raton consistently ranks among the best cities in the country.
Boca Raton – Make your next move, your best move.
Expands Boca Raton Headquarters & Celebrates With Renovation Celebration
We love working with the team at Nation Safe Drivers (NSD). NSD recently purchased the 143,530 sq. ft. office building at 5600 Broken Sound Blvd. for $18 million.
We joined them for our first ever “Renovation Celebration.” We toured the existing building and were excited to hear the great renovation plans they have in the works.
It’s so great to see them continuing to grow and expand and we’re lucky to have them based in our beautiful city.
The Boca Beach House and Marina recently celebrated their topping out party.This incredible property, of 32 units, is sold out totaling $145,000,000.
New Businesses Coming to Mizner Park
Juice bar Pure Green, local gourmet coffee shop Subculture ,and sauna fitness studio HotWorx are all expected to open before the end of 2021.
Calveras Cantina opened its second South Florida location in Mizner Park on August 2nd.
SunSentinel reports, they are open for lunch and dinner service 7-days a week.
Accelerate your business idea at the Boca Raton Public Library
Through a partnership with the Southeast Florida Library & Information Network, the Boca Raton Public Library is offering a five-week business accelerator workshop through Creative Startups. The program helps participating businesses or entrepreneurs develop a framework to discover if an idea is ready to launch, and determine the next steps to get there. Throughout the self-paced program, participants will identify their ideal customer, learn to pitch their business and connect to additional resources that aid in their business growth. The five week, online, self-paced workshop will begin on Monday, November 15th, 2021. For more more information and how to apply.
Presentation at the Rotary Club – Downtown Boca Raton
So much fun catching up with old and new friends at the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton. We loved sharing all the great things taking place in our beautiful, business savvy city.
If you’re a member of a local business group or organization and would like an update on the city’s economic development efforts, contact us at [email protected]
3 Boca Based Companies Make The the2021 Inc. 5000 List
Three of the top four fastest growing companies (out of the 142 ventures based in the Miami metro area) that made this years Inc. 5000 list are based in Boca Raton.
The sky’s the limit forCarbon Limit,a South Florida startup tackling CO2 emissions.A recent article details this company’s latest endeavors.
Misfits Gaming Group Raises $35 million
Misfits Gaming Group has raised $35 million in funding in a round led by The E.W. Scripps Company as Misfits focuses on Esports media revenues. Scripps itself will invest $10 million into Misfits’ global Esports organization, which includes its two Florida Esports franchises and other properties.
MisfitsGG continues to grow, expand and raise capital. Love this company!
Two of the top ten funded startups in the region are based in Boca Raton
For the first half of 2021, South Florida ranked No. 13 in the nation for venture capital investments by dollar value. Ventures based in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties received 73% of the state’s venture capital dollars and 52% of the deals that occurred in the first six months of the year.
Our partner, the FAU Tech Runway was featured in a great cover story in the South Florida Business Journal. “You don’t need to go to New York, or Silicon Valley or Chicago,” said Jessica Beaver, associate director of FAU Tech Runway. “This movement demonstrates entrepreneurs can get the space, support and money they need right here.”
Soaring 30ft high and weighing 9.8 tons, the sculpture was created by Hubert Phipps in collaboration with the Boca Raton Museum of Art.
The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the site of the original IBM Campus and is home base for many innovative company headquarters, including Modernizing Medicine, MDViP, Shoes For Crews, and others.
Boca Raton Ranks Among Best Places for First-Time Home Buyers
In 2020, 40% of all U.S. single-family home purchases were made by first-time home buyers. Of the 300 cities analyzed by WalletHub, Boca Raton ranked 29th on their “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buyers” list.
ATTENTION: Small Businesses – Sole Proprietors – 501c3 Organizations Located within Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach Counties: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is partnering with the South Florida Regional Planning Council (SFRPC) to oversee and administer a new $5.9 million CARES ACT Business Revolving Loan Fund program. For eligibility criteria and more information.
Newly RenovatedBoca Raton Historical Society & Museum
Boca Raton is rich in history, development and technology. We were invited to take a sneak-peek tour of the newly renovated Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum and learned all about our city’s history. It was educational, insightful and enjoyable. It’s reopening in November – be sure to check it out.
Good News for Palm Beach County Employment
Thanks to the efforts of Career Source of Palm Beach County Palm Beach County’s unemployment rate for August is 4.7 percent – below both the 5.3 percent national rate and Florida’s 5.0 percent rate for a full year. Seeking employment? Check out their Jobs page to search for your next opportunity.
Career Source Palm Beach County’s in person and virtual job fairs are not to be missed!For the latest schedule, visit their Eventspage.
Economic Development Strategic Marketing Campaign& Community Outreach
Digital And Print Information At Your Fingertips
As part of our ongoing marketing initiatives, we continue to create informational pieces designed to highlight the business attributes of the City of Boca Raton. All of these items are available to you, our readers, and can be emailed or picked up at City Hall. Please contact us and we’ll make sure you get the information you need. [email protected]
“FOCUS ON”
Our new social media initiative highlights available commercial properties throughout Boca Raton. SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO TODAY!
If you own or represent an available commercial property in the City of Boca Raton, we’d love to highlight it on our social media platforms. Please send us a photo of the building and information about the property and we’ll do our best to share it and tag accordingly. With about 50,000 followers, our goal is to highlight local properties that are available for purchase, lease and/or sublease. We can be reached at [email protected]
Boca Raton In The News
South Florida Business Journalreports that “flight hours for planes flying to Boca Raton Airport have increased 155% compared to pre-pandemic levels.” We’re lucky to have this economic engine in the heart of Boca Raton.
Bizjournals reports the sale of a home located at 144 W Coconut Palm Road to Michael Wimmer, the CEO of New Jersey based AutoLenders for $24.5 million. This is the 11th sale over $10 million in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club so far this year.
Boca Raton is getting it’s own Baha-Mar style resort in the form of The Boca Raton, as reported by Bloomberg. Bizjournals reports Butters affiliate buys building located at 1751 N. Military Trail for $11 million. The site totals 4.19 aces and was originally developed in 1985.
Jess Del Vecchio - In April 2015, Jessica Del Vecchio joined the City of Boca Raton as its first economic development manager and was tasked with leading the newly established Economic Development Division.
Since its inception, the Office of Economic Development has successfully facilitated over a dozen corporate relocation and expansion projects; including one of the largest deals in Palm Beach County, which committed to creating 838 new jobs in Boca Raton.
Prior to accepting the role, Jess spent 15 years in the finance industry. Attaining FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, 65 and Florida’s Life, Health and Variable Annuity licenses, she spent 8 years at Smith Barney and 7 years at Haar Capital, both based in Boca Raton.
Del Vecchio has lived in Boca since 1991 and attended Lynn University. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance, Jessica proudly spoke at her graduation ceremony.
The Office of Economic Development is ready to assist in any and all corporate relocation and expansion needs and may be reached at [email protected]