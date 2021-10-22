Boca Beat, 10/22
- Dressed in their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors, 300+ culinary cheering squad of residents, civic and business leaders enjoyed bold creative takes on tailgate classics served up by popular chefs, brew masters and mixologists. The friendly competition at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group kicked off a robust wave of Palm Beach County pride for the eighth annual college bowl championship game set for Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium while raising enough funds to fulfill 500 wishes for Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive.
- Palm Beach State College alumnus William Andrew Rose, who recently coauthored with his mom a book detailing his experiences of being diagnosed at 2-years-old with autism spectrum disorder, is featured on the website of a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting solutions for those with autism and their families.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will begin at Delray Beach City Hall (100 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach) end at the Delray Green Market at Old School Square, where the party will continue on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage (51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach) with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.”
- On Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m., Palm Beach Symphony will open its 48th season at the Kravis Center with Music Director Gerard Schwarz at the podium and virtuoso pianist Hélène Grimaud joining for Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor.
- More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 – 22, offering a curbside option.
- South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) has been named a Partner in the Arts for The Parker, the newly renovated iconic theater in Fort Lauderdale, which is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
- Scientists from Florida Atlantic University have received an exploratory grant from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) for a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) prototype mounted on a small, unoccupied aircraft system to efficiently identify hot spots and hot moments for biogenic gas accumulation and release in the subtropical peat soils of Florida’s Everglades. The major greenhouse gases emitted from the Everglades include carbon monoxide, methane and nitrous oxide, which are affected by nutrients as well as hydrologic conditions.
- Boca Helping Hands has appointed Jude Estime as its controller. Born and raised in Haiti, Estime moved to the United States in 2002 to reunite with his family.
- The prestigious American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus, is the No. 1 school in Florida and No. 2 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars Semifinalists. The schools’ Palm Beach County campus is the No. 1 in Palm Beach County, No. 2 in Florida and No. 5 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Scholars Semifinalists. Their combined students from both campuses comprise 9% of all National Merit Scholars Semifinalists throughout the 2,227 public and private schools in Florida.
- Excell Auto Group and Karma Palm Beach, Sklar Furnishings, and Breakthru Beverages Florida rolled out the red carpet and luxury auto collection to host 2021 Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton pre-event sponsors and honorees reception in countdown to the sixth annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball.
About the Author