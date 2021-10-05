5 Style Ideas for Heading Back to the Office

(StatePoint) If you’ve been working remotely for the past year and a half, you’ve likely traded in your standard business attire for more casual items, like t-shirts, flip-flops and other trademarks of weekend wear. And if you’re not looking forward to giving up this comfort or your personal style when you return to the office, have no fear. Here are five great ways to stay comfortable, fashionable and professional in the workplace:

1. Cozy pants: Have you ever conducted a Zoom meeting pants-free? If the answer is yes, or you’ve been rocking sweats, the time is now to find office-appropriate pants you love. The good news is that pants that feel like leggings or sweats, but fit like trousers, are available from a number of brands in a range of colors and styles.

2. A nifty timepiece: A watch is a classic workplace accessory that completes any outfit. And these days, hyper-functional dress watches, such as those from the Edifice line from Casio, can keep you not just on time, but in style too. The EQB1100XDC-1A in particular, sports an office-ready look with its black IP band and green IP tachymeter octagon bezel. The Tough Solar power system enables charging by exposure to even small amounts of light (perfect for interior offices) and it all comes packed into 8.9 mm case, which fits nicely under a button down shirt sleeve. With a Bluetooth Smartphone Link providing access to the time in over 300 cities globally, you can schedule meetings with anyone anywhere with confidence. Looking for more of a throwback look and feel? Casio’s Vintage line of trendy and fun watches features a minimalist design in a variety of styles, colors and features.

3. Sneakers you can wear to work: New low-key designs make it possible to enjoy the comfort and support of sneakers in the office. The sustainably-made everyday sneakers from Allbirds, for example, come in neutral tones like charcoal, navy and grey, and are even machine washable, making it easy to maintain a crisp, professional look.

4. A multifaceted bag: If you’re heading back to the office, you may be headed back to the gym too, which means you need one bag to take you from work to workout. The Kinetic backpack from Athleta features a pocket for your laptop, a water bottle compartment and a separate shoe storage bag, and its olive green design is both subdued enough for work and stylish enough for play.

5. Travel mug: If your favorite coffee is the coffee you make at home, you can still enjoy your morning cup of joe on-the-go with a sleek travel mug that keeps your hot beverages hot and your iced beverages cool for the duration of your commute and beyond. Those from S’well have a condensation-free exterior and won’t drip, making them safe around your devices and paperwork once you arrive at the office.

By prioritizing both style and comfort in your workday wear, you can return to the office fashionably, professionally and with a smile on your face.