4 Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Greater Miami

Credit: RODNAE Productions Via Pexels

It’s hard to picture what the USA would look like were it not for the contributions of Hispanic Americans. The culture, art, cuisine, history and achievements of Hispanic Americans shaped this country in indelible ways. And they continue to impact daily life profoundly, especially here in Southern Florida.

That’s why, in 1988, the government signed into law the National Hispanic Heritage Month. Starting midway through September (when several Latin American countries celebrate their Independence Day) and lasting through to October 15th, the month marks an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy the cultural products and rich history of Hispanic and Latinx peoples.

The Greater Miami area (which is 70% Hispanic or Latinx) is chock full of events, symposiums, talks and food celebrations in September and October. Here, let’s explore four ways to enjoy Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting businesses, immersing yourself in history and even savoring a night at the movies!

Visit the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center

A fantastic place to start your journey into all things Hispanic is at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center (MHCAC) on SW 5th Avenue downtown. You can’t miss it: it’s the towering, pearl-white building adorned with Ionic columns (earning it the nickname “The White House of the Arts”).

Here, you’ll find Theater, art exhibits, Cuban Classical Ballet, film, and much more. Check their Facebook page to see what events are coming up.

Support Local by Ordering Delivery

After an afternoon spent enjoying the arts, order dinner from a local delivery kitchen. Wherever you are in the Miami area, you will find local, neighborhood getREEF Miami hubs that feature several food options. Try a Cuban grill menu or enjoy mouth-watering Mexican tacos from one of many local spots. The food delivery platform offers fee-less delivery and meals delivered in 30 minutes or less.

Hispanic Heritage month isn’t just about enjoying the contributions of Hispanic Americans; it’s also about supporting the Hispanic community through patronage and business. Next time you don’t want to cook, consider ordering delivery from a Hispanic business on getREEF.

Credit: Mikhail Nilov Via Pexels

Join the Student Union at Boca Raton Campus for a Movie Night

Closer to home, you will find several events hosted by Florida Atlantic University: discussion platforms, salsa dance events and bumping block parties. But let’s highlight the “In the Heights Movie Night” hosted by the Student Union on the Boca Raton Campus.

They’re screening Lin Manuel Miranda’s electrifying, highly acclaimed film about the Hispanic and Latinx communities in Washington Heights, NY. For a truly authentic experience, order food delivery from local restaurants (see above) and feast while you watch.

Read from the Abundance of Latinx Authors Writing Today

Miami is home to several fantastic Latinx authors reading about/around the contemporary Latinx experience. Read works of poetry, fiction or journalism from authors like:

Richard Blanco

Carolina Garcia-Aguilera

Johnny Diaz

Legna Rodríguez Iglesias

Yamiche Alcindor

Jennifer Mascia

And many more.

You can find work from these authors online, at your local Miami library or in the pages of various newspapers and magazines, both local and national. As a final note, remember: Hispanic heritage doesn’t end on October 15th. Continue to support local businesses, artists and cultural events throughout the year