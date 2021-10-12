100 Halloween Costumes Donated to Fuller Center by Junior League of Boca Raton

Jocelyn Mijares of the Junior League and Mary Coleman of Fuller Center

Fuller Center Students Receive Halloween Costumes from the Junior League of Boca Raton for Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes

Boca Raton, FL – The Fuller Center has received more than 100 Halloween costumes depicting essential workers from members of the Junior League of Boca Raton. Fuller Center students will wear the costumes during the Center’s Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes, which will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers, and other frontline workers.

In addition to the one-mile walk, the event will include children’s activities, a live DJ, and a very special presentation by the Fuller Center children. Breakfast, snacks, and beverages will be available. A first responder’s area featuring vehicles from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and FPL will also be displayed.

“We are so grateful to the Junior League of Boca Raton for these costumes that help pay tribute to our everyday heroes,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “The kids will be thrilled to wear them!”

Junior League members donated the costumes as part of their “Done in a Day” community service work and volunteers from the League will also be on hand to help with the walk.

The event co-chairs are Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Carolina Doering, and Mary Sol Gonzalez. Major sponsors include ADT, FPL, Patricia Anastasio MD of Advanced Pediatrics of Boca, Modernizing Medicine, BRiC and CP Partners. Tickets are $10 per person until October 15th, and children under 12 are free. To purchase a ticket or to become a sponsor, visit https://www.ffcdc.org/special-events/2021-hero-walk/ or contact Alana Lagerström at 561-609-1668 or email [email protected]



About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving Kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters