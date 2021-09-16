Wine and Wanderlust comes to Boca Raton

Total Wine’s 2nd annual “Wine and Wanderlust” event will take place in Miami and Boca Raton on Oct. 26 and 28.

Wine and Wanderlust allows guests to learn about different wines from regions across the globe such as Italy, France, Chile, Argentina, California and more.

Both events offer 100 different wines from over 40 producers. The interactive events will also allow guests to sip on unique wines, taste different appetizers and enjoy entertainment.

The first event will take place Oct 26 at the Moore Building located at 191 NE 40th St in Miami. The second event will take place on Oct 28 at The Addison located at 2 E Camino Real in Boca Raton. Both events will occur from 6-9 p.m.

The events will guide guests through thematic wine booths such as Napaville. Notable wine suppliers include Duckhorn, Billecart, Copper Cane, Caymus, Whispering Angel and more.

Wines served throughout the evening are available to purchase on-site and will be delivered to guests’ homes.

VIP tickets are $200 and general admission for Wine and Wanderlust is $150. Tickets are available on totalwine.com/wineandwanderlust.