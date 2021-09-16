Wendy Williams tests positive for Covid-19

Image courtesy of Fox News

Talk show host Wendy Williams has tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported by CNN, the production of her daytime show has been postponed due as she recovers from Covid-19.

The news was given from the show’s official Instagram.

The post read, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.”

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continues. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Last week, the production posted a statement announcing that Williams would be postponing promotional activities as she deals with ongoing health issues. Williams also took a break last year while she was dealing with Graves’ disease.