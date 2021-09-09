Tree of Life Food Distribution at Palm Beach Outlets

Friday, September 10, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets and Tree of Life Resource Center will host a Food Distribution on Friday’s September 10, October 8, November 12, and December 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., sponsored by Schumacher Automotive.

THE EVENT:

All vehicles will enter through the Congress Avenue entrance, where the organization’s staff and volunteers, along with local officers, will assist in the distribution of items on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, to include: produce, non-perishable foods, and dairy for 500 families. Additional event underwriting is sponsored by Schumacher Auto Group (SchumacherAuto.com) with items from Farm Share’s The Big Red Truck. For more information about receiving food or services, please contact: Tree of Life Resource Center (561) 656-5601 or visit: TreeofLifefi.org. No early admittance to distribution site and no walk-ups will be accepted. For more information visit, PalmBeachOutlets.com.