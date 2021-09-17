This Saturday: Yesteryear Village to Celebrate 30-year Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL – Yesteryear Village, one of Palm Beach County’s most unique cultural attractions showcasing original and replicated buildings and artifacts prior to 1940

What: Yesteryear Village’s 30th Celebration event

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18

At noon, a flag raising ceremony and pledge will be held in front of the Schoolhouse followed by a Palm Beach County Proclamation presentation. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Caboose Golden Spike Drive in front of the caboose honoring Donnel Childers, Dan Hulen, Bob Shorr, Frank Sardinha and the late Harold Murphy.

Where: The living history park is nestled on 10 acres at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.

Details: This fun, family-friendly celebration is being held to honor the Village’s rich legacy and to showcase its impact supporting history, education and tradition. The Loxahatchee Schoolhouse will be commemorated as the first structure to arrive at Yesteryear Village in 1990. Interactive activities, live entertainment, food and drinks, and festivities will be held throughout the day.

Entertainment includes: The Andrew Morris Band, guitarist Tom Blake, storytelling at the Cracker Cow Camp by Judge Bailey, storytelling and a book signing by Debra Burggraaf, The Coastmen Chorus and church singers

Activities include: Demonstrations by blacksmiths and woodturners, butter making at the Sewing Circle, Corbett Shack cooking, farm animals at the No Name Corral, classic cars and street rods, History and Haunts Paranormal Team at the Riddle House, vintage vendors, cake walks with Chef Stephanie, face painting, old timey kids’ games, basket weaving, candle making, pottery, stained glass and other crafts.

Admission: $10 for adults (ages 12 and up); $7 for seniors (60 and up), children (6 – 11) and free for ages 5 and younger.

Public information: Call 561-795-3110, email [email protected] or visit the website, www.southfloridafair.com.