“The Hammer Revolution” is to take center stage in the City of Boca Ratón

Boca Ratón, September 2, 2021 – The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) is honored to present this one-of-a kind event to mark the Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, which will be held on September 22 at the Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center of this South Florida city.

The Hammer Revolution: Innovation Made Simple, an innovation in itself, is to be presented by Carlos Guerra, a professional with vast international experience as an executive, university professor, as well as and advisor in the diplomatic arena. Carlos recounts: “This model was conceived to motivate, educate, and inspire through innovation using, among other components, music as a fundamental tool”. “The original idea came up during my childhood when I used to practice piano in an orphanage”. He adds, “This presentation is intended not for experts, but rather for anyone who wants to explore, experience and visualize the process of creativity and innovation from a totally different perspective.” Carlos emphasizes that the highlight of the event is to make innovation more engaging and meaningful to any person and audience, of any age and walk of life.

Mary Sol Gonzalez, Founder and CEO at HEI, is sharing her insight driving such an initiative: “Our organization which is focused on entrepreneurship, innovation and strategic development in a diverse cultural environment, is partnering with key organizations in the community to create opportunities, foster growth, and empower new ideas. Thus, it is for us an honor to count among our collaborators prestigious institutions such as Lynn University, the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Florida, SBDC, SCORE, Office Depot, in addition to members of the diplomatic corps and business communities”. “And for those interested in participating,” she adds, “due to COVID-19 restrictions, in person attendance will be limited and by invitation only. “

About HEI

The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative, a non-profit organization (501c3) is an agent of change in the community, by opening a space where Hispanic Entrepreneurs, Diplomatic Corps, Economic Development Agencies and Corporations, join efforts to support the creation and operation of diverse, sustainable businesses in South Florida, through training and coaching programs”. HEI is a two-way bridge between the Hispanic and U.S. market’s which has served over 1000 entrepreneurs since its foundation over 2 years ago. To know more, please visit us atwww.heiflorida.org.