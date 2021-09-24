The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce Connects Local Nonprofit Organizations with For-profit Businesses

Do Good Delray: Andy Rose, Alan Roth, Noreen Payne, Tammie Sellman, Jonathan Lieberman, Ted Hoskinson, Stuart Silver, John O’Brien

Series of Events this October through Do Good Delray

Boca Raton, FL – Several local nonprofit and for-profit Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce members gathered at Frankie Beans Coffee Shop the morning of September 17 to launch Do Good Delray. Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is GDBCC’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. There will be 14 events in the month of October.

“After years of collaboration and planning we are overjoyed and overwhelmed by the response to our Do Good Delray launch.” said Diana Rosayn, Be Like Brit Foundation Marketing Director.

“We are so excited to gather all our Do Good Delray partners prior to October’s “Partner with Purpose” month of events. Don’t miss out – please mark your calendar and join us at all these great events!” said Lynn Van Lenten, GDBCC Member Services Director.

Mark Your Calendar for Upcoming Do Good Delray Events

October 6, 5-7pm, An ART Showcase, Chick-Fil-A (Linton Blvd.) and Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Free event.

October 7, 5:30-8pm, Connect 4 Tournament, Batcat Media & PEP Leads Group and Eat Better Live Better. $20 Networking, $30 Networking and entry into tournament.

October 9, 7am, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Dash Travel and American Cancer Society. Donations accepted.

October 13, 6-8pm, Get Dirty in Delray, Viral Vision Marketing and WiseTribe. $25 General Admission, $50 VIP Admission.

October 15, 5:30-7:30pm, Wine & Design, Rose Marcom and The Milagro Center. Tickets $25.

October 16, 9-10:30am, 11am-12:30pm, Breakfast at the Farm, Edward Jones and The HERD Foundation. Tickets $30 for adults, free for children under 11 years old.

October 17, 11:30am-3:30pm, Soul Bliss Sunday, Casa Mannabliss and Wayside House. Tickets $20 minimum donation.

October 20, 6-9pm, A Night of Good Giving, Kaniuk Law Office and EJS Project. Tickets $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

October 21, 12-2pm, Networking Lunch & Raffle, Amber Gitter and The Cocoplum Nature School, Tickets $35 in advance, $50 at the door.

October 22, 11am-1:30pm, Serve It Forward, Delray Beach Open by Vitacost and Be Like Brit. Tickets $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

October 25, 10am-12pm, Breakfast and Build, SRS Consulting and Habitat for Humanity. Free event.

October 28, 3-6:30pm, Sip & Shop, The Amy & Noreen Team / Lang Realty and CROS Ministries. Free event.

October 29, 5:30-7:30pm, Trunk or Treat, MasterWing Creative and the P.L.A.Y. School. Free event – donations accepted.

October 30, 5-8pm, Family Fall Festival, Chick-Fil-A (Atlantic Avenue) and Roots & Wings. Free event.

For additional information on these events, visit delraybeach.com/events

About the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of nearly 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make the Delray Beach a strong community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. The Delray Beach Chamber is one of only 300 chambers in the country that is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top three percent of all Chambers in the United States. For more information, call 561-278-0424 or visit delraybeach.com

