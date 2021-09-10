The Employer’s Duty of Care: What Do Businesses Need to Know?

Image by Yerson Retamal from Pixabay

Employers have an implied duty of care to protect their employees from dangerous working conditions and offer risk mitigation forms like insurance coverage.

Unfortunately, today’s workplace often sports hidden dangers, which the Covid-19 pandemic only emphasized and made worse in some cases. An employer’s duty of care includes disinfecting common work areas, eliminating dangerous work conditions, providing healthcare insurance coverage, and reinforcing Social Security with long-term disability policies. But do these duties and responsibilities end here? Let’s discuss the duty of care from a few points of view, so you know how you stand!

The Definition of Duty of Care

In every day’s speech, the duty of care means keeping safe the people who work for you, use your services, or are exposed to your activities. However, from a legal point of view, the situation is a bit more complicated, as “duty of care” is a crucial component of tort law.

For clarity, here is a definition from the Legal Dictionary:

“a requirement that a person acts toward others and the public with the watchfulness, attention, caution, and prudence that a reasonable person in the circumstances would use. If a person’s actions do not meet this standard of care, then the acts are considered negligent, and any damages resulting may be claimed in a lawsuit for negligence.”

As you can see, failing to provide the duty of care you owe can expose you to numerous legal problems and lawsuits.

Here are some best methods and practices to consider when it comes to safeguarding your employees:

Maintaining equipment in shape, so the employees complete their work-related tasks;

Maintaining a safe work environment;

Addressing and managing complaints and grievances;

Controlling staff misconduct;

Protecting the staff from discriminatory practices;

Protect the employees from unnecessary risks and harms when they work or travel on behalf of your company.

As you probably understand, companies establish their own sets of internal rules and policies to provide the proper duty of care. However, all employers’ general provisions include prevention strategies, risk assessment methodologies, planning, and constant communication with the employees.

In practice, businesses big or small have plenty of means to ensure the safety of their workers and mitigate risks. Let’s see a few of them:

Assess risks and plan for any crisis. When we discuss the duty of care, legal experts and businesses usually talk about foreseeable risks. For instance, a construction company has different foreseeable risks than an online marketing company.

Employee education. Companies need to comply with reasonable standards of safety and care regarding peoples’ health, safety, security, legal problems, environment, or culture. For this reason, most businesses tailor personalized sessions with employees, so everyone is on the same page when it comes to traveling to destinations deemed dangerous, for instance.

Implementing strategies to respond to incidents and crises promptly. For example, it is one thing for an employee to trip on a wire in the office and hurt a knee and a completely different one for an employee to become the victim of a terrorist attack while working for the company abroad.

Usually, smaller companies do not plan for international incidents, catastrophes, or natural disasters, but maybe they should.

However, workers’ compensation insurance is something any business should consider when speaking about companies and tripping on wires. In most states, the law requires companies to purchase such insurance from an insurance carrier. As a result, workers’ comp is the exclusive remedy for work injuries almost everywhere across the nation. Failure to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage can result in plenty of legal problems for companies: the personal liability of the employer, fines, criminal prosecution, and more.

Employers and Employees are in this Together

When it comes to health, safety, and duty of care, one of the easiest things employers can do is explain any work risks, including health risks, environmental risks, political risks, and personal injuries to each employee. However, keep in mind that workers’ compensation does not cover anything, and, in some states and some industries, this coverage still leaves a lot to be desired.

As employees go, it would be best to ask any questions about risks, workers’ compensation coverage, traveling, exposure to harmful substances, occupational illnesses, etc. In addition, all legal experts recommend you to learn more about workers’ compensation laws, your state’s exemptions, and your employer’s duties during a pandemic and outside a global health crisis.

Hiring a skilled benefits attorney is your first step, and the attorney can make more specific recommendations based on your particular circumstances.

About the author

With a law degree under her belt and years of experience, Anna Vining set off to make the law more accessible to all. She decided to help people lost in the maze of legal terminology to find their way.

Anna writes clear and concise pieces and gives simple advice that is easy to follow. On account of positive feedback from readers, she decided to dedicate more of her time to this goal and became a legal columnist.

In her writings, Anna covers a wide array of topics, like how to seek legal counsel, or how to deal with different procedures.