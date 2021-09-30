Teen robbed at gunpoint in Boca Raton

A teen was robbed by several men in Boca Raton. As reported by WPTV, the men stole the teenager’s phone at gunpoint.

On Sept. 27, local police responded to a reported robbery in the area of Verde Trail and Saint Andrews Grand Circle.

The victim, a teenage male, states that he was standing in a corner and on his phone when a white Ford Fusion pulled up next to him.

The teen states that the rear passenger window rolled down and someone asked to use his phone. The teen agreed to hold the phone while the passenger dialed a number while inside the car.

The rear passenger took the phone and demanded to know the passcode. The victim asked for his phone back and then the passenger pulled out a handgun and threatened him. The rear passenger proceeded to step out of the car and punch the victim twice in the head.

The rear passenger also checked the victim’s pockets and then fled eastbound on Verde Trial in the car. Police state that the passengers in the car appeared to be Hispanic or Black men in their teens. The suspected car was later found in Davie, Fla.

This investigation is ongoing.