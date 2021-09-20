39th Annual Kiwanis Club of Delray

Charity Golf Classic will Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL -The Kiwanis Club of Delray will host the 39th Annual Kiwanis “Swing for the Kids” Charity Golf classic to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) on Saturday, October 30 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Karl Litten designed Westchester Golf & Country Club in Boynton Beach. The event will include a 4-person “Guaranteed Par” Best Ball start at $100 per golfer.

The tournament will feature a $50,000 shootout between four players, an 18-hole best ball scramble, a $10,000 hole in one cash prize and three additional hole in one cash prizes. The putting contest winner will receive a VIP ticket to a sports event. The closest to the pin winner will receive a resort getaway for two. The event will include other fun contests, raffle prizes and a BBQ lunch buffet. Also included is a goody bag and a reception after the golf tournament.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Raising money for Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is critical now more than ever due to the effect that COVID-19 has had on the community. As the beneficiary of Kiwanis of Delray’s “Swing for the Kids” Charity Golf Classic, ACCF has been chosen for the fourth year in a row because of its rich 52-year history of serving the Delray Beach community and their ability to pivot their services during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide critical educational, health, financial and food services to local children and their families.

For more information on Sponsorship Opportunities or to register a foursome please visit www.Kiwanis-Swingforkids.com or email Jessica Hall at [email protected].

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org



About the Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach

The Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach is part of a worldwide organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child, one community at a time.