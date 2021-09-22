Space Force reveals new uniforms designed for women first

The Space Force unveiled the prototypes of their new uniforms this week.

As reported by The Tampa Bay Times, two guardians modeled the uniform at the Air Force Association’s annual conference.

The new uniform was initially devised for women before being adjusted for men’s comfort as well.

“The uniform is “distinctive, modern, professional, and comfortable to wear. We designed the female uniform first and then we created the male version,” says Col. Catie Hague, a Space Force spokesperson.

The Space Force’s new design will have a wraparound jacket in dark blue with buttons going diagonally over the dress shirt and neckwear. There will also be white stripes around the wrists and grey pants to go along with the uniform.

“The deep blue color was chosen from the Space Force seal. The dark color represents the vastness of outer space. The buttons have the globe, delta, orbit and stars that are part of both the U.S. Space Force flag and the seal,” says Hague.

However, many have compared the new uniform to “Star Trek” and bellhop uniforms. Space Force officials have not yet seen the formal mess dress uniforms.