Self-care is not selfish: How to make the most of this self-care month

The idea of self-care has been a surging topic for a while now. Since Covid-19 forced many to change their lifestyles or quarantine at home, self-care rose as a trending topic.

Some people started to make self-care a priority while others tried to become more informed on the topic.

Self-care is not a selfish process and some fans would argue that it is essential. And self-care can manifest itself in different ways. Some people prefer spa days or wellness activities like exercising or spa days.

But self-care can also be prioritizing mental health, cleaning your house or doing something that you typically put off. As September is national self-care month, there are many ways to treat yourself to some extra love. The easiest way to do that is by attending some of the local events below.

Events

“Roll With It!”

This event will teach participants about the benefits of therapeutic balls along with other meditative practices. The event will be held at Dancing Lion Studio located at 290 SE 6th Ave., Suite 3 Delray Beach, FL 33483. “Roll With It!” will be Sept. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and ticket prices start at $45. To buy a ticket visit this website.

“Self-Care Luncheon”

This event is an opportunity to relax, focus on self-care and get pampered with top-of-the-line skin care products. “Self Care Luncheon” will be hosted by Janice Douglas and is located at Budgetel Pompano Beach 1411 Northwest 31st Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33069. This event will be on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. and is free to attend. For more information, visit this website.

“3 Year Anniversary & Weekend of Self-Care!”

This event is the 3rd annual self-care event. Hosted by Leo Medical Center, the event will include a variety of events like spa treatments, makeup classes, dance classes and more. The weekend of self-care is open to men and women on different days and is free to attend. Located on Leo Medical Care 4364 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33406, the event will be on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit this website.

“Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health – Fort Lauderdale”

This is a three-day event that intends to help women prioritize and organize their lives. “Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health” will be in Fort Lauderdale and teach attendees about boundaries and self-care. This event will be on Sept. 21 from 1 to 2 p.m., Oct. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. It is free to attend and also available through Zoom. For more information, visit this website.

Other than these events, people can engage in self-care activities. Something as simple as taking time out for your desires is considered self-care. Other activities can include spending time in nature, meditation, cooking for yourself, journaling, taking a nap and many more.

However, if you or someone you know might need professional help, there are several local resources. Substance abuse treatment centers, counseling, therapy centers, and hotlines are some ways to receive professional help if you or someone you know is going through a problem.

Taking time out of the day to check up on yourself is essential. Take advantage of the month and make your desires a priority for the day, week or month. Don’t forget that self-care is anything but selfish and that taking care of one’s mental health is very important.