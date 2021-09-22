Rejuvenation Expert Dr. Kanwal Bawa Inspiring Others Amidst Misdiagnosis, Breast Cancer, and Mastectomy

Boca Chamber Member Update

Despite a misdiagnosis, breast cancer treatments, and a mastectomy, Dr. Kanwal Bawa continues to be a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with breast cancer.

Dr. Kanwal Bawa’s world stood still in November of 2020 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. While this news was devastating on its own, the fact that she was misdiagnosed for almost three years made it even worse.

Dr. Bawa had initially felt a lump during a self-exam. Multiple physicians dismissed her concerns over the course of almost three years, only to find out later that her suspicions were entirely warranted. Even after her diagnosis, Dr. Bawa had to continually fight for essential care and testing to be ordered—something that no individual should have to endure, especially during the most challenging time of their life.

Following her instincts and intuition as a renowned physician herself, Dr. Bawa ultimately decided to seek care from the team at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. This choice likely saved her life.

“I now had a top-notch team that helped me navigate the abyss of cancer. I received truly world-class care from the very best doctors in the field. With my medical team in place, I faced a major decision. I could either let cancer crush my soul, or I could be defiant and live my best life despite it. The decision was simple. I chose the latter.”

Choosing Faith Over Fear: Dr. Bawa Becomes Ms. Florida 2021

Rather than letting cancer overtake her life, Dr. Bawa decided to live life on her own terms and be a symbol of hope for others in her position. On Saturday, June 12th, seven months after her breast cancer diagnosis and a month after her mastectomy, Dr. Bawa was crowned Ms. Florida U.S. Continental 2021. Her motivations for entering the competition were to inspire cancer patients to live their best lives, and to raise awareness for misdiagnosis. Dr. Bawa also hopes that her victory will bring attention to the ongoing fight against cancer.

Dr. Bawa & the American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS Initiative

Dr. Bawa proudly supports the American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS initiative, a movement determined to encourage women-led cancer research and recognize the female trailblazers in the field. The ResearcHERS program raises money to empower the most innovative women-led cancer research for all kinds of cancer.

“Women doing cancer research are grossly underfunded compared to their male counterparts. In fact, the American Cancer Society has funded 49 male researchers who have gone on to become Nobel laureates, but not a single woman has achieved that feat. That ends right here right now.”

Donations to the American Cancer Society can be made through Dr. Bawa’s profile here: donate to ResearcHERS.

Contributing to the Cause Through Her Life’s Work: Bawa Medical

In addition to her partnership with the American Cancer Society, Dr. Bawa provides compassionate care for many cancer patients at Bawa Medical, her state-of-the-art rejuvenation practice in Boca Raton, FL. The practice combines state-of-the-art procedures and multi-faceted solutions with Dr. Bawa’s exceptional skill and knowledge.

Dr. Bawa specifically selected each treatment offered at Bawa Medical because of its efficacy, patient satisfaction, and the ability to achieve rejuvenation from the inside out. Bawa Medical’s top-quality services include skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, fillers/ injectables, laser treatments, Vampire treatments, sexual health, IV & hormone therapy, and more. Dr. Bawa invites all individuals struggling with the mental and physical side effects of cancer to reach out to her for help:

“We are in this together. If you are a cancer patient or someone you love is, please call us sooner rather than later. It is never too early to fight the effects of cancer and to minimize the toll on your mind, body, and soul. And always remember to let your faith be bigger than your fear.”

To learn about Dr. Bawa’s cancer journey from her own perspective, you can read her story here: my cancer journey. Those interested in learning more about Bawa Medical, Dr. Bawa, or the services they offer can access the website at: www.bawamedical.com.