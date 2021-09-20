Special Olympics Florida’s Push To Build A More Accepting World

Campaign Includes Events Across Florida to Support People with Intellectual Disabilities

Boca Raton, FL – Special Olympics Florida announced today new races and events for fall 2021, as part of its “Race for Inclusion” campaign, a nine-month initiative to encourage communities around the state to be more accepting, respectful, and inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities (ID). The statewide effort is a celebration of diversity and a movement to end the isolation and injustices faced by people with ID.

From October through December, communities across the state can take part and support the nearly 60,000 Special Olympics Florida athletes that benefit from the organization’s comprehensive programs in sports training, health screenings, and leadership development. Race for Inclusion is more than a single fundraiser. It is a collection of local and regional fundraisers that culminate with series of races around the state. Local and regional efforts may vary, but they all support our single-minded purpose: building a world that empowers people with intellectual disabilities to live richer, fuller lives.

“The fight for inclusion is more relevant than ever,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “We must ensure that people with intellectual disabilities are treated with dignity and respect and given the opportunities they deserve – on the field, in the classroom, and in the workplace. That is the mission of Special Olympics Florida and the goal of the Race for Inclusion.”

Each Race for Inclusion event seeks to celebrate people with ID and demonstrate they are capable of remarkable things if only given the chance. The campaign has the support of several professional athletes including Miami Heat Forward Duncan Robinson and Miami Marlins Pitcher Anthony Bass to name a few.

Here is a full lineup of Race for Inclusion events and fundraisers this fall:

Orlando Race for Inclusion (Saturday, October 30) – Join us at Sunset Walk Orlando and Margaritaville Resort Orlando for a 5K run/walk. Meet inspirational Special Olympics Florida athletes, invite your friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion, and enjoy the food and entertainment at Sunset Walk Orlando.

– Join us at Sunset Walk Orlando and Margaritaville Resort Orlando for a 5K run/walk. Meet inspirational Special Olympics Florida athletes, invite your friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion, and enjoy the food and entertainment at Sunset Walk Orlando. Pensacola Race for Inclusion (Saturday, October 30) – Join us at Bayview Park for a 5K run/walk, and meet Special Olympics Florida athletes. Bring friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion and more.

Join us at Bayview Park for a 5K run/walk, and meet Special Olympics Florida athletes. Bring friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion and more. Fort Myers Race for Inclusion (Saturday, November 6) – Join us at JetBlue Park for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends.

Join us at JetBlue Park for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends. Miami Race for Inclusion (Thursday, November 18) – Join us in downtown Miami at Bayfront Park for a run/walk supporting the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Florida. The event coincides with Give Miami Day – the day we come together to help nonprofit organizations throughout our community.

Join us in downtown Miami at Bayfront Park for a run/walk supporting the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Florida. The event coincides with Give Miami Day – the day we come together to help nonprofit organizations throughout our community. Delray Beach-to-Vero Beach Cycle for Inclusion (Saturday, November 20) – Join us for the Delray Beach-to-Vero Beach Cycle race and bike 25, 65, or 100 miles. Entry fees can be found online. Plus, meet inspirational athletes and come celebrate inclusion for all.

Join us for the Delray Beach-to-Vero Beach Cycle race and bike 25, 65, or 100 miles. Entry fees can be found online. Plus, meet inspirational athletes and come celebrate inclusion for all. Tallahassee Race for Inclusion (Saturday, December 4) – Join us at Florida State University for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends.

Join us at Florida State University for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends. Gainesville Race for Inclusion (Saturday, December 4) – Join us at the University of Florida for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends.

Join us at the University of Florida for a 5K run/walk benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes. Meet athletes and celebrate with family and friends. Milton Cycle for Inclusion (Saturday, December 4) – Join us for a 40K/26-mile cycle ride. Plus, meet inspirational Special Olympics Florida athletes and invite your friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion.

Join us for a 40K/26-mile cycle ride. Plus, meet inspirational Special Olympics Florida athletes and invite your friends and co-workers to celebrate inclusion. Key West Race for Inclusion (TBD) – Join us in beautiful Key West for a paddle boarding event benefiting Special Olympics Florida athletes.

To register for or learn more about the Race for Inclusion, visit raceforinclusion.org. To learn more about how Special Olympics Florida helps people with intellectual disabilities live richer, fuller lives, visit SpecialOlympicsFlorida.org.

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.