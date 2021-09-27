Pro dancer Cheryl Burke tests positive for Covid-19

Image courtesy of NBC News

Cheryl Burke from “Dancing with the Stars” has tested positive for Covid-19. As reported by NBC News, Burke tested positive despite being vaccinated.

Burke was paired up with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby at the beginning of the show.

On Sept. 26, the pro dancer posted a video on Instagram, detailing her experience. Burke learned about her results one day before the live competition was set to tape a new episode.

“I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s—, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow,” says Burke on Instagram.

“I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s f—— real, dude,” continues Burke.

It’s unclear if Rigsby will be performing with someone else and ABC has not released a statement yet. Burke states that she was fully vaccinated with both doses of the Moderna vaccine. The dancer also states that she will have to quarantine for 10 days.

“I’ve been ordered to stay home,” she said. “I’ll be in bed. I can’t believe this happened,” says Burke.