Planning for Your Next Stage of Life

Are you looking to define the next chapter in your life?

Recently retired or experiencing a career or life transition?

Boca Raton, FL – Many people transitioning from career into retirement, realize a very different picture than what they expected.

Retirement, like other transitions, is a new beginning — letting go of the familiar—

Changes in relationships, interests, how we spend our time

An entire change of our identity– full of changes, discomfort and the unknown.

Although changes in different transitions may differ,

There is always a “What’s Next?”

In this 90 Minute workshop, we will explore a non-financial holistic approach to retirement:

Ways to find purpose and fulfillment in your life;

How to develop your passions and strengths to design your next steps; and,

Create a roadmap to successfully transition into retirement and next stage of life

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 – 7:00 PM

Boca Raton Community Center, 150 Crawford Blvd. Boca Raton

FREE Seminar: Hosted by Speaker, Author, Coach Christine Catoggio.

Christine specializes in helping transitioning men and women take charge of their lives, uncover their true potential, and commit to a new vision for their lives.

For more information, or to have Christine speak at your organization,

Contact Christine : www.successfulllifetransitions.com 561-486-0433

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidlifeRedesignMentor/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ccatoggio/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinecatoggio/

“Empowering mid-life men and women to Reawaken their dreams, Refine their vision, Redesign and create the inspired life that they desire.”