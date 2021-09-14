Payless Partnered with Jewish Community Services of South Florida and Donated 50 Pairs of Shoes and Socks to Children

Bags of shoes packed and ready to be donated

Boca Raton, FL – This past Labor Day Weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 5, Payless, the retailer with a 60+ year heritage, officially closed out the summer by giving back to the North Miami community. The shoe retailer gave away 50 pairs of shoes and socks to families in need as they partnered with the Jewish Community Services of South Florida. Eleven families attended the shoe give-away that included up to 50 children who were looking for the year’s most fashionable and sought-after styles, just in time as they head back to school.

For three and a half hours, the families browsed the 4,000-square-foot, brick-and-mortar store (850 NE 125th Street) in north Miami as the children happily picked out some of the most popular athletic brands like Airwalk and Cross Trekkers.