Parkland Family Nonprofit Launches 2nd Annual Nationwide Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser

FEATURING Special Guests Tara Strong, Alyssa Milano, Ben Stiller, and many more! Honoring Daughter Murdered in the Parkland School Shooting

Boca Raton, FL – On February 14th, 2018 Jaime Guttenberg, along with 16 other victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was tragically murdered by a troubled former student. She was only 14 years old. Following the tragedy, Jaime’s parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, formed Orange Ribbons For Jaime (ORFJ), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to honor their daughter by supporting causes important to her in life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short.

Because one of Jaime’s greatest passions was dance, ORFJ created a nationwide Dance-A-Thon to raise money for programs that the organization supports. This includes funding a college scholarship that was created in honor of Jaime, as well as a new initiative they are launching to help support families affected by gun violence.

ORFJ’s 2021 Dance-A-Thon will be the organization’s second annual fundraising event. They will be kicking it off with in-person dance parties at locations across the country from 10/1 – 10/23 as well as a Virtual Dance Party on October 23rd from 7PM – 9PM EST. All registered participants, regardless of where they will be participating, will have access to the Virtual Dance Party, which will feature special guests including Alyssa Milano, Ben Stiller, Bradley Whitford, Tara Strong, Brandon Jenner, Jessica Kirson, and more! There will be prize incentives for the largest overall fundraiser, who will receive 4 Billy Joel tickets and a $1,000 gift card.

● WHO: Participating dance schools and other locations holding a Dance-A-Thon fundraiser to support Orange Ribbons For Jaime, a 501(c)(3) created in memory of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg.

● WHAT: In-person dance parties and a Virtual Dance Party Fundraiser consisting of 2-3 hours of dancing & fundraising in honor of Jaime. The Virtual Event will feature special guests including Alyssa Milano, Ben Stiller, Bradley Whitford, Tara Strong, Brandon Jenner, Jessica Kirson, and more!

● WHERE: Dance studios and various locations nationwide as well as online.

● WHEN: 10/1 – 10/23 for in-person dance parties and October 23rd for a Virtual Dance Party from 7 – 9PM EST. Date and Time for in person locations will vary.

● WHY: To raise funds and awareness for programs that support causes important to Jaime in her life, but also causes that deal with the way her life was tragically cut short. This includes a college scholarship created for kids of ALL abilities, as well as a new initiative the organization is launching to help support families affected by gun violence.

● HOW: Dance studios and organizations across the nation will host a Dance-A-Thon as an initiative to raise funds and awareness for ORFJ. Event Location sign-up is free and registration costs $25 per participant. There will also be a Virtual Dance Party, that ALL registered participants will receive access to. There will be prize incentives for the largest overall fundraiser, who will receive 4 Billy Joel tickets and a $1,000 gift card.

For more information, please visit orangeribbonsdance.com.