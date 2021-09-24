October Fun at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Ikebana – Ikenobo School

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoy dulcet bamboo sounds and a peaceful stroll through Morikami Museum’s verdant Japanese gardens as the temperatures begin to ebb in South Florida.

The Delray Beach-based museum is pleased to announce October programming, including “True Mothers” film screening, Walk for Well-Being, and Families Reading Together Kick-Off:

Fridays, October 1, 8, 15, 22

Sumi-e Ink Painting(Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Landscape – 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Cost: $70 (Morikami Members $65). Advance Registration Required.

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means “charcoal drawing” in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brush strokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject.

Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23, November 6

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto (Class)Time: Beginners – 10:15am – 12:15pm

Intermediate – 1pm-3pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150). Advance Registration Required.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this 5-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class.

Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, 24, November 7, 14, December 5, 12

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (In-person class)

Time: Level I – 10:15am – 11:15am

Cost: $110 (Morikami Members $100). Advance Registration Required.

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.

Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, 24, November 7, 14, December 5, 12

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (Class) (Virtual Class)

Time: Level I – 1pm – 2pm

Level II – 2:10pm – 3:10pm

Level III – 3:20pm – 4:20pm

Level IV – 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Cost: $110 (Morikami Members $100). Advance Registration Required.

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.

Sundays, October 3, 17 or Thursdays, October 7, 21

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Beginners)(Class)

Time: 10:15am – 12:15pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season.

Sundays, October 3, 17

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Intermediate)(Class)

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55). Advance Registration Required.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering.

Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

The Art of Bonsai (Class)

Time: Beginners – 12:30pm – 4pm

Intermediate – 9am – 12pm

Cost: $100 (Morikami Members $90). Advance Registration Required.

Bonsai means “a tree in a tray.” The art of bonsai creates the illusion of age and maturity of a tree which has developed and sustained the effects of nature for many years. Students of bonsai learn to artfully trim and train a tree in a container.

Tuesdays, October 5, 12, 19, 26

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Ikenobo School(Class)

Time: Beginners – 11am – 1pm

Intermediate – 1pm – 3pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70). Advance Registration Required.

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy.

Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Sogetsu School (Class)

Time: Beginners – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Intermediate – 1:30pm – 3:30pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70). Advance Registration Required.

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience.

Ikebana (Japanese for flower arranging), is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. The Sogetsu School is a modern school, which focuses on creativity, individuality, and self-expression. The idea is that ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, with almost anything. Students will learn the basics of Sogetsu and create pieces each week to take home and enjoy.

Wednesdays October 6, November 3, December 1 or Saturdays October 9, November 6, December 4

Stroll for Well-Being

Time: 11am – 12:30pm or 1:30pm – 3pm

Cost: Free to qualified applicants

Immerse yourself in Morikami’s natural beauty, peace and serenity through our therapeutic garden-walking program. During three sessions, a qualified facilitator will lead participants through themed walks and journal writing to encourage reflection, and ultimately, personal well-being.

Thursday, October 7

Mori Stories: The Mouse’s Wedding (Virtual Program)Time: Virtual Program

Cost: FREE

Father Mouse sets off to find the mightiest creature in the world for his daughter to marry. He approaches the Sun, the Cloud, the Wind, and the Wall and in the end believes that he has learned who is the mightiest of all.

Thursdays, October 7, 14, 21, 28

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Floral Beginner) (Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Cost: $70 (Morikami Members $65). Advance Registration Required.

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means, “charcoal drawing” in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brush strokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject.

Saturday, October 9

Family Fun: Fall Lantern (Virtual Program)

Time: Virtual Program

Cost: FREE

Join us and learn how to make your own andon, a traditional Japanese lantern. Celebrate fall by decorating it with momiji (maple leaves), and ichou no ha (ginkgo leaves), both of which are common sights in Japan during the fall season.

Friday, October 22

Film Screening: True Mothers by Naomi Kawase

Sponsored by the JM Family Enterprises

Time: 7pm, museum doors open at 6pm

(140 mins., 2020, Non-Rated, Drama – In Japanese, subtitled in English)

Cost: $7 (Morikami Members $5). Advance Ticket Purchase Required.

After a long and unsuccessful struggle to get pregnant, Satoko and her husband decide to adopt a child. Over the next six years, the middle-class couple and their young son Asato settle into a comfortable, albeit routine, life. The family’s orderly existence is shattered by the arrival of Hikari, a young woman claiming to be Asato’s biological mother, demanding his return. As tensions mount, Satoko grows more and more emboldened to defend her family. – Rotten Tomatoes

Saturday, October 23

Sado: The Way of Tea (Demonstration)Time: 12pm, 1:30pm or 3pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Your involvement in the true spirit of sadō — harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), tranquility (jaku) — along with a sip of matcha green tea and a sweet treat will help bring a calm perspective into your busy life.

Saturdays, October 23, November 13, December 11

Nihongo Intensive I – A (Virtual Workshop)

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Cost: $100 (3-day Workshop). Advance Registration Required.

This workshop is an introduction to the Japanese language. It covers the basics, an introduction to hiragana, and Unit 1 of the required text. There are no prerequisites for this workshop. Students who take workshop 1-A may continue to Nihongo Intensive II Workshop or the Nihongo Level I Session 2 class.

Fridays, October 29, November 5, 12, 19

Sumi-e Ink Painting(Class)

Time: Floral – 10:30am – 12:30pm

Landscape – 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Cost: $70 (Morikami Members $65). Advance Registration Required.

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means, “charcoal drawing” in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brush strokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject.

Saturday, October 30

Families Reading Together Kick-Off Event

In partnership with the Palm Beach County Library System

Time: 10am – 1pm

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission. Children presenting a valid library card from any Palm Beach County library will receive free admission along with one accompanying adult.

Reading with your family is an important bonding experience. Children and their families are encouraged to celebrate Families Reading Together this year at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Schedule of Free Activities:

– Great Book Giveaway (Sakai Room)

– Kamishibai Storytelling in the Theater (20 mins.)

o 11:00am – The One Inch Boy

o 11:30am – Magic Tea Kettle

o 12:00pm – The Fisherman and The Dragon Palace (Urashima Taro)

o 12:30pm – Bamboo Princess

– Palm Beach County Bookmobile (front entrance)

Also, give the gift of a Morikami Membership! On October 30 only, renewals and new members can get an extra month added to their annual membership! Special is only available in-person, and does not apply to online membership sales.

Masks are mandatory indoors, including the theater.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach.

For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida’s history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.