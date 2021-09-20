NSAL of Florida Celebrates 40 Years of Supporting the Arts in Florida

Kim Champion, Dan Guin, Jane Tyree and Judi Asselta photo by Kay Renz

Honors Boca Ballet’s Jane Tyree and Dan Guin at the Star Maker Awards

The National Society of Arts & Letters of Florida will hold their long-awaited annual Star Maker Awards on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6:30 pm at The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton. Boca Ballet Theatre’s Co-Artistic Directors Jane Tyree and Dan Guin will be the recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Guests will also be treated to performances by the Society’s talented National and Local scholarship and competition winners. Tickets are $250 per person and include a sumptuous 3-course dinner and open bar. Learn more at www.NSALFlorida.org/events.

“This event marks our organization’s 40th anniversary of serving Florida’s young performing and visual artists through our scholarship, competition and mentorship program,” said Kim Champion, event chairperson. “To honor this milestone and all of our loyal members and supporters who have remained a constant during these challenging times, we have pulled out all the stops to create a spectacular program.”

Honorary Chairperson, Marilynn Wick, in conjunction with Event Co-chairs Shari Upbin and Marcie Gorman and Scholarship Chairperson, Alyce Erickson, have created an evening to entertain and inspire.

Performances will feature National Voice Scholarship Recipient Melissa Martinez and National Voice Competition Winner Ashley Elizabeth Shalna along with local music scholarship recipients, violinist Daniel Guevara, pianist Klyde Lodamo and oboist Kari Jenks.

“The event will also incorporate an exhibition of works by Fabien Henry Lilavois, Zaine Lodhi and Karina Alexandra Rodriguez, who are national scholarship winners in the visual arts category and a video presentation from our National award-winning dancer, Gabby Garbarini,” said Marci Gorman, event co-chair.

“As dance was the main national competition this year, we are thrilled that Jane and Dan, will be the recipients of our Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Shari Upbin, event co-chair. “Boca Ballet Theatre’s contribution to the arts in South Florida is incomparable, and we urge all of you to join us in showing your appreciation to this amazingly talented couple.”

Acclaimed performers, choreographers and instructors, Guin and Tyree have built BBT into one of the top civic companies in the country, presenting professional productions with world-class guest artists. BBT’s esteemed non-profit dance school has propelled many successful students to the most prestigious stages in the world.

“As we come together to celebrate our organization’s 40th anniversary, we are extremely humbled by the incredible talent we have been honored to support thanks to the generosity of so many in our community,” said Judi Asselta, President. “And with the sustained dedication of those who love the arts, we hope to continue our mission of opening doors for young talent for decades to come.”

About NSAL:

NSAL aims to discover talented young people at the beginning of their careers and provides scholarships and competitions in art, dance, drama, literature, music and musical theatre, and works to advance their careers and creative opportunities. Excelling at the chapter level allows competitors to progress to national competitions and here, many stars have been discovered, including Shirley MacLaine, actress/dancer/writer; Jessye Norman, opera singer; Megan Hilty, Broadway and television star; Awadagin Pratt, pianist; and Amanda McKerrow, prima ballerina, and opera star Nadine Sierra who was discovered through NSAL Florida.

For more information about NSAL scholarships, competitions and how to become a supporter, please visit NSALFlorida.org