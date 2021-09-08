Nonprofit Community Breaks Records in Nominations at Annual Awards

2020 Honorees Group – Photo: Capehart Photography

The Nonprofit Community Breaks Records with 172 Nominations to Celebrate and Honor Their Work, Staff, Volunteers, and Innovations for The Fifth Annual Nonprofit Hats off Awards

Boca Raton, FL – Nonprofits First proudly announces the record-breaking number of nominations to honor local nonprofit organizations of Palm Beach County reaching 172 for the Fifth Annual Nonprofit Hats Off Awards Tuesday, October 5 inside the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Nominations were accepted in 11 categories for Nonprofit of the Year (small, medium, and large); Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year; Nonprofit MVP, Nonprofit Professional of the Year; Nonprofit Executive of the Year; Lifetime Achievement; Hats Off to Heroes Award; Community Collaborators Award and the newly added Nonprofit Innovation Award. Awards for Best Hat, Best Mask and People’s Choice will be awarded the night of the event.

Chaired by Natalie M. Alvarez, of Key Private Bank, the Fifth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards celebrates and honors nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County who contribute and dedicate themselves to making our community “nonprofit” strong and who so deserved to be recognized. As part of the evening, the honorees from the past Hats Off awards will also be recognized. “As event chair for the past two years, it has been an honor and a privilege to witness the remarkable accomplishments of nonprofits and individuals in all corners of our community. Please join us in celebrating their great work,” said Ms. Alvarez.

The fun evening will kick off with celebratory musical vibes by the nonprofit organization, Digital Vibez. The party continues with a special surprise guest emcee. Attire is business to cocktail. Guests are encouraged to wear a hat of any kind and masks are required. Tickets include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by The Breakers, and parking in the covered garage is complimentary.

Nonprofits First is implementing COVID-19 protocols for the safety of the attendees and staff to gather as safely as possible. Plans include the requirement of wearing masks, seating capacity has been reduced, tables will be placed at a distance with only 8 people, and there will be contactless check-in. Guests will have to be temperature checked before entering.

“Safety protocols will be in place to ensure our guests feel safe. These are unprecedented times we’re living in. Masks on and hats off is our unofficial theme this year!” said Jessica Cecere, CEO of Nonprofits First.

Fifty-two sponsors will support the event including four top sponsors: The Palm Beach Post; M&T Bank Wilmington Trust; FPL, and Key Private Bank.

Tickets for the Hats Off Nonprofit Awards are on sale now at www.hatsoffawards.org for $100 per person, tables of eight are $1,000 and sponsorships are available at all levels. The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Hats Off Nonprofit Awards Calendar Listing:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Nonprofits First Fifth Annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Cohen Pavilion. This fundraising event will celebrate and honor the Palm Beach County nonprofit sector, the professionals, and volunteers. For more information and tickets visit www.hatsoffawards.org.

About Nonprofits First, Inc.:

Since 2005, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of desired impact. For more information, visit www.nonprofitsfirst.org.