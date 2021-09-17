New York Giants’ Daniel Jones clears the air on sideline talk with Kenny Golladay

Image courtesy of CBS Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks about a heated discussion with wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

As reported by ESPN, Golladay was seen yelling at Jones at the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team.

The New York Giants lost the game 30-29, causing Golladay’s frustrated reaction.

Jones states later that Golladay was simply frustrated with the game and not with him. “He was frustrated with the situation. I don’t think it was to me or anyone in particular,” says Jones.

New York coach Joe Judge states that he later saw Jones and Golladay talking in the locker room. Judge believes that Jones didn’t take anything personally and that the two players were good.

“I’ll say again: He wasn’t showing me up individually. So, part of the game. Like I said, he’s emotional, wants to win. We all do. I respect that. We’ll keep working through it,” says Jones.